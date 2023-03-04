No. 5 FSU Softball crushes day two of Dugout Club Classic against Georgia Southern & Colgate

Florida State softball tacked on two more wins in the Dugout Club Classic, against Georgia Southern and Colgate. Overall, the Seminoles showed their power bats, and pitching depth, looking steady heading into the final stretch before ACC regular season.

Game 1: 4-0 Georgia Southern

Faced Georgia Southern for the first time in the tournament, giving Allison Royalty the nod against Bailey Holland for the Eagles. Through two innings, Royalty and Holland dealt scoreless innings, keeping each offense off balance. After two outs in the third, Royalty gave up a single that prompted a pitching change to Kat Sandercock. For her first batter in relief, Sandercock shut the door.

In the 4th inning, the ‘Noles got their offense started with a single and stolen base from Kalei Harding. A sacrifice fly had her on third with one out for Mack Leonard, who walked and was replaced by Madi Frey. Holland gave up her second walk of the inning, this time to Devyn Flaherty, loading the bases with one out. With nowhere to put Michaela Edenfield, Holland gave up her second straight walk to the FSU catcher. The game broke out of its scoreless tie, walking in the run of Harding.

Facing a hot hitting Hallie Wacaser, Holland hit the outfielder, forcing in another run, and reloading the bases. A fly out brought up Kaley Mudge at the top of the lineup, and in a good hitters count, she drove a single up the middle that scored two more runs. After Mudge cleared a spot on the base paths, they didn’t stay that way for long as Jahni Kerr ripped a single up the middle to reload. A 20 minute half inning, that saw all nine batters to plate, ended with Harding’s fly out. Seminoles got out of the inning with a 4-0 lead.

Kat and her defense were able to keep GSU off the board, despite some hits in the fifth through seventh innings. Kat closed out the 4-0 win with a 1-2-3 inning capped off with a strikeout.

Game 2: FSU 13-2 Colgate

Ali DuBois was the second starter for Florida State on the double header day, against Bailey Misken for the Colgate Raiders. A first inning started out a little dicey for DuBois, who allowed a one out single, and an error put two on base. A softly hit single loaded the bases early for Colgate, but a fielder’s choice at home and fly out did no damage for FSU.

Facing the Raiders ace, Jahni Kerr extended her hitting streak to 12 games, but was tagged out trying to extend a double into a triple. With two outs, Kalei Harding drove a pitch into right field for a triple, and was brought home on a RBI double off the bat of Katie Dack.

With a 1-0 lead, two walks to Flaherty and Wacaser loaded up the bases with two outs. Nearly 30 pitches into the inning, Misken faced Edenfield, who homered to straight away centerfield, for a grand slam to bust the game open.

Colgate took Misken out of the circle after giving up the first five runs of the game. Now against reliever Mia Edwards, Bethaney Keen kept the hits going, but was left on base after a ground out.

Back out for the 2nd, with a 5 run lead, DuBois gave up two softly hit singles. Getting two runners on, and now with one out, the lead off hitter doubled to clear the bases. A groundout pushed the runner to third, and gave way to Makenna Reid in relief. Reid kept the runner at bay with a strikeout, with Colgate cutting into the lead by 5-2.

Leading off again in the 2nd, Kaley Mudge doubled into shallow left field, and came home on Kerr’s deep single. A fielder’s choice erased Kerr, but replaced her with Harding. With one out, Dack cleared the bases and brought home two runs on a 2-run homerun.

Continuing the inning, Edwards gave up a walk to Flaherty, who looked to be her last batter of the game. Going to the bullpen, Colgate went with Jenna Geffert to face the Seminole lineup. Starting off her second appearance of the season, she walked Wacaser and Edenfield to load up the bases for the second time in as many innings. Helping out her team, Keen produced a sac fly to score Flaherty and tack on another run.

With a 7 run cushion, Reid had a clean inning in the top half of the 3rd, and Mudge led off yet again in the bottom. Soon, the bases were loaded after a single from Mudge, a one out walk to both Harding and Dack. With the bags full of Seminoles, Colgate went to Maya Servedio who faced this lineup yesterday. Facing Flaherty as her first batter, Servedio gave up a double to plate two more runs.

With a 11-2 lead, Wacaser wasn’t done as she added two more RBI to her credit on a single to left field. A walk to Keen was left stranded in addition to Wacaser, as Servedio got two fly outs to end the inning with a 13-2 FSU lead.

After Servedio shut out the Seminoles for the first time in the game, Madi Balk entered in the top of the 5th. A quick, 1-2-3 innings from Balk sealed the deal as FSU secured the 13-2 win.

Up Next

FSU will finish off the Dugout Club Classic with Georgia Southern, Sunday at 11:15 EST on ACCNX.