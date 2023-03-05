No. 5 FSU Softball no hit Georgia Southern in run rule

In Sunday Golds, Mack Leonard got the start for Florida State softball, against Georgia Southern. Leonard threw a solid inning to start it off, only allowing one walk but keeping the Eagles scores.

Turning it over to her offense, they set to face FSU transfer, Morgan Kendrick, in the circle. A lead off triple from Kaley Mudge started it off, and a walk to Jahni Kerr and her stolen base got two runners in scoring position in the blink of an eye. A bloop single from Kalei Harding put the Seminoles on board quickly.

Bloop city



Kalei brings home the Noles' first run of the game pic.twitter.com/gqUO5XYQEd — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 5, 2023

A caught stealing by Harding and a strikeout put two outs on the board for a GSU team that looked to end the inning. However, FSU wasn’t done yet as a double off the bat of Devyn Flaherty scored Kerr.

Another one



Dev doubles to give the Noles a 2-0 lead! pic.twitter.com/l9MpBh0C4a — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 5, 2023

Kendrick kept placing runners on base as she gave up a walk to Hallie Wacaser, and a single from the pitcher, Leonard tacked on the third run of the inning. A third walk was issued to Michaela Edenfield and a huge triple from Krystina Hartley easily cleared the bases. Three runs off the bat of the nine hole hitter brought up Mudge, who ended the inning she started with a fly out.

TINA TRIPLE CLEARS THE BASES‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/5Aobs175nh — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 5, 2023

Each team made pitching changes before the third inning, FSU going to Allison Royalty, and GSU went to Bailey Holland. A 1-2-3 inning from Royalty in the top half led to a one out walk to Leonard in the bottom half. An error and fielder’s choice from the defense got Leonard to third, where she scored on the second error of the inning. Holland got a soft line drive for the final out, with a 7-0 Seminoles lead.

In the 4th, FSU made another pitching change to freshman Madi Balk. In her outing, Balk gave up two walks to start off the inning. A ground out put an out on the board, but also brought home a run for the Eagles. The run also prompted another change in the circle, to Kat Sandercock. A shut down from Sandercock was enough to end the threat with a 7-1 lead.

Still keeping a 7-1 lead, the ‘Noles looked to secure their 4th run rule of the weekend in the bottom of the 5th. A walk and stolen base by Leonard started it off, and the triple from Josie Muffley off the bench scored her teammate. One run away from calling it early, Mudge produced a sac fly to end it at 9-1.

STAND UP TRIPLE JOSIE pic.twitter.com/QhPhv8JCBl — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 5, 2023

Gwyn’s Player of the Game

While the offense put 8 runs to secure a run rule, four different pitchers combined for the 5 inning no hitter:

Mack Leonard (win): 2.0 IP / 0 H / 0 R / 2 BB / 4 K

Allison Royalty: 1 IP / 0 H / 0 R / 0 BB / 2 K

Madi Balk: 0.1 IP / 0 H / 1 R / 2 BB / 0 K

Kat Sandercock: 1.2 IP / 0 H / 0 R / 0 BB / 1 K

Up Next

Seminoles head west to face top competition in the Oklahoma State Cowgirls. The three game series will begin on Friday March 10th at 7 pm. All times EST

Friday March 10th: 7 pm ESPN+

Saturday March 11th: 3 pm ESPN+

Sunday March 12th: 3 pm ESPN+