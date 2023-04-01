No. 7 FSU Softball run rules Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Edenfield has career day

On Friday, Florida State Softball had a tough time with Georgia Tech, but still claimed a win to open the series in Tallahassee.

Saturday’s matchup saw Ali DuBois against Chandler Dennis for the Yellow Jackets in the circle. In the first go around, it was a 1-2-3 for both pitchers, and in the second DuBois still kept it clean for her team.

However, for Dennis, a one out walk to Jahni Kerr was issued in the bottom of the 2nd. A single from Katie Dack put two runners on and with two outs, after a fly out. With Michaela Edenfield at the plate, she poked a single through the left side, scoring Kerr.

The second scoreless frame was tossed from DuBois and Dennis in the 3rd. For the 4th, after DuBois sat down all three batters, Kerr led off with a single. A double from Mack Leonard and a walk to Dack had the bases loaded. With no outs, Edenfield came up huge with a grand slam to bust the game wide open.

The at bat against Edenfield was the last for Dennis, as she was replaced by Kinsey Norton. Another out and two walks to Kaley Mudge and Devyn Flaherty had runners on the corners, and a fielder’s choice scored Mudge and erased Flaherty.

Up 6-0 in the 5th, Allison Royalty replaced DuBois, who had an excellent day. Looking to keep the shut out, Royalty only allowed a one out walk to the Georgia Tech offense.

Going into the bottom of the 5th, with a 6 run lead, FSU looked to run rule the Yellow Jackets. Starting it off, Leonard notched a single. As the pinch runner for Mack, Amaya Ross reached third on a wild pitch and a ground out. Facing her third pitcher in Jaidyn Studebaker, who entered in the 4th, Edenfield added another RBI off of a single into right field. Her 6th RBI of the game set a career high for the redshirt sophomore.

One run away from the run rule, Madi Frey replaced Edenfield at first base. A ground out moved Frey over, and a single from Mudge allowed her to speed home to secure the 8-0 run rule.

Gwyn’s Players of the Game

Michaela Edenfield has gotten herself a career high game. The catcher had a 3-3 day with 1 R, 3 H, 6 RBI, 1 HR, 0 K.

Ali DuBois also had one of her best outings in the circle. The starter went 4 innings with 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K in 13 batters faced.

Up Next

The series finale will be at 2 pm on ACCN