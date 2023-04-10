Seminole Softball Wrap: Florida State keeps rolling with Clemson sweep

Another two weeks of the Florida State softball season have passed and the Noles (32-7, 11-1 ACC) are looking as strong as ever.

After dismantling Georgia Tech the week prior in Tallahassee, Florida State claimed their first-ever top-5 road series victory with a sweep of No. 4 Clemson, including an 11-1 combined score across Thursday’s doubleheader games.

The Seminoles now sit atop the Atlantic Coast Conference standings ahead of the Tigers.

On this week’s Seminole Softball Wrap episode, Gwyn Rhodes and Brian Pellerin take a look at the impressive two-week run from the Noles as they continue to find new ways to flex their depth in wins and look forward to the two weeks ahead.

Plus they take your questions:

Could we see a letdown off this big-win weekend?

Do they expect to see more Makenna Reid starts going forward after her recent impressive performance in the role?

And who left on the schedule poses the biggest threat to the ACC crown?

You can catch the latest edition of the Seminole Softball Wrap on the Everything Noles podcast channel, presented by the Fans First Sports Network network.

You can listen below, as well as on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.