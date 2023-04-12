No. 4 FSU Softball hosts Jacksonville for midweek matchup: preview, game thread, how to watch

Florida State softball is coming off a historic weekend at, previously No. 4 Clemson. A sweep of the Tigers has the Seminoles back in the top 5, and back into heavy favorites to host regionals and super regionals. But before that, they will focus on the Jacksonville Dolphins in Tallahassee.

On the season, the Dolphins are 18-20 overall, and 4-8 in the ASUN conference. Against Power 5 opponents this season, they are 0-6 with games against Syracuse, Florida, and Clemson. In addition, former Seminole Madison Kennedy will return to Tallahassee. Before joining JU for the 2019 season, Kennedy claimed a national championship with the Seminoles in 2018.

Dolphins Offense

With the bat, they are led by Madison Reynolds. In 38 games, Reynolds is a .358 hitter who has 22 runs scored, 39 H, 9 2B, 22 RBI and 17 BB. She is also the leading Dolphin in stolen bases, with a 9-10 record between the bags.

While Jacksonville is not a big power team, Allison Bratek is the leading homerun hitter. With a .239 batting average, 21 R, 22 H, 2 2B, 6 HR, 18 RBI, and 17 BB.

Jacksonville Pitching

Clemson transfer Emma Whitfield leads in the circle. For her first season in Jacksonville, Whitfield has a 3.86 ERA in 105 innings. While in the circle, she has 105 H, 53 R, 40 BB, 10 HR and keeping hitters to .259.

Behind Whitfield is Ashlee Harwood who claims a 5.09 ERA. In 74.1 IP, she has 60 H, 55 R, 45 BB and 6 HR.

Seminole Headlines

Kathryn Sandercock was named ACC co-pitcher of the week, alongside Madison Knight of Syracuse.

Stats Comparison

Batting average: JU (.236), FSU (.303)

ERA: JU (3.86), FSU (1.70)

On base percentage: JU (.334), FSU (.413)

Scoring: JU (3.61), FSU (6.18)

Where to Watch

Wednesday April 12th, 6 pm EST, ACCNX