No. 4 FSU Softball hosts Virginia Cavaliers: Preview, game thread, how to watch

On Wednesday, Florida State softball claimed a 2-0 win over the Jacksonville Dolphins. Friday marks the resumption of ACC play in Tallahassee, with the Virginia Cavaliers on the road against the Seminoles.

The 27-13 Cavaliers are 7-8 in the ACC this season, after ending their 2022 in the National Invitational Softball Championship. After not earning a NCAA Tournament bid last season, coach Joanna Hardin has her Hoos looking for a more impressive season. The only ranked win on the season came last weekend, when they took a game from Commonwealth rival, Virginia Tech.

For their matchup with FSU, the Seminoles lead the series all time 89-18 and have won the last 16 games with the last home loss coming in 2011, which is also the last time they scored more than 3 runs against FSU. However, this will be the first time UVA is visiting the Florida Capital since 2015.

Hoos Pitching

Much like FSU, UVA has quite a deep pitching staff. But while they have 8 total pitchers, only three have had significant innings. With the lowest ERA is veteran Molly Grube. In 62.2 innings, she posts a 1.56 ERA with 42 H, 18 R, 20 BB, 40 SO and 3 HR.

While Grube is the veteran on staff, the Cavaliers have relied on a freshman in the circle. Eden Bigham is claimed as the ace on staff, with 93.2 innings in her first season. Pitching with a 1.72 ERA, Bigham has 51 H, 23 R, 44 BB, and 100 SO.

In the offseason, Jenny Bressler was added from UNLV. Second on the team in innings, Bressler has a 2.26 ERA, 58 H, 22 R, 25 R, and 84 SO.

Cavalier Offense

Offensively, only two players are batting above .300, and both are batting .321. Jade Hylton is the team leader in RBI, with 24. In addition, she has 28 R, 42 H, 5 2B, 3 3B, 10 HR and 18 BB. Along with Hylton is Kelly Ayer, who matches in BA. In 84 AB, she has 21 R, 27 H, 5 2B, 4 RBI and 13 BB.

Katie Goldberg is another Cavalier who is having a good season in 2023. The .298 hitter has played in all 40 games, claiming 15 R, 34 H, 9 2B, 2 HR, 18 RBI and 17 BB.

Seminole Headlines

This Friday’s game will mark the return of Player’s Weekend, with players and coaches each having a custom jersey that represents them.

FSU is currently in first place in the ACC, with a two game lead over second place Clemson.

Stats Comparison

Batting average: UVA (.273), FSU (.301)

ERA: UVA (2.17), FSU (1.65)

On base percentage: UVA (.363), FSU (.411)

Scoring: UVA (4.95), FSU (6.08)

Where to watch