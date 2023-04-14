No. 4 FSU Softball victorious in first game against Virginia

The first game of Player’s Weekend against the Virginia Cavaliers had a matchup of Kathryn Sandercock for Florida State, and Molly Grube for UVA.

Right out of the gate, the Hoos started with a lead off triple from Jade Hylton. Sandercock secured the first out, but Hylton crossed home on a ground out. Sandercock and her defense ended the inning, but UVA claimed the first run.

Down 1-0 early, the ‘Noles squared off against Molly Grube. Down to two outs quickly against the Cavaliers starter, the top and middle of the lineup started to produce quality at-bats. A two out double from Kalei Harding put a baserunner on for FSU.

Wild pitch and back to back walks to Michaela Edenfield and Mack Leonard loaded the bases. Still struggling to find the strike zone, Grube gave up her third straight walk to Jahni Kerr. Since the bases were loaded, Grube walked in the tying run. A 1-1 tie ended the day for Grube, as she was replaced by Savannah Henley. The new pitcher in the circle ended the threat and kept her team in it.

The score remained the same through the second and top of the 3rd. Facing Henley for the first time, Hallie Wacaser drew a lead off walk in the home half of the 3rd inning. Again going back to back, Edenfield and Leonard both singled to have ducks on the pond again. A two out at bat from Katie Dack ended with a blooper that landed between multiple defensive players in fair territory. It was ruled a bases clearing double for Dack, and FSU lead 4-1.

The game remained 4-1 in favor of the Seminoles through the 5th inning. Despite Sandercock adding a baserunner, Makenna Reid came in relief to keep the game at her teams advantage.

A clean inning from Reid went into the bottom of the 6th. Against Henley, a one out solo homerun from Katie Dack pushed the ‘Noles lead. Dack was followed by an error that allowed Kaley Mudge to reach, which took Henley out of the game. New pitcher Jenny Bressler struck out pinch hitter Amaya Ross looking.

A stolen bag from Mudge came across to score after Devyn Flaherty claimed her first hit of the ball game. The single through the right side of the infield was deep enough for Mudge’s speed to give FSU a 6-1 score.

Bressler got the strike out of Wacaser, but Makenna Reid closed the game in the 7th with

two strike outs and a ground out.

Gwyn’s Player of the Game

With a big homer to give the ‘Noles some cushion, Katie Dack is the player of the game. The sophomore had a 2-3 day with 1 R, 4 RBI, 1 2B, 1 HR, 0 K.

Up next

Due to weather, FSU will play a DH with Virginia on April 15th starting at 12 pm. Games will be on ACCNX.