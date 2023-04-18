No. 5 FSU Softball travels for midweek at Stetson: preview, game thread, how to watch

On Saturday, Florida State softball claimed a series victory over the Virginia Cavaliers. In the series, the Seminoles dropped the second game, but came back to run rule the Hoos. Now they will turn to a road game at Stetson on Tuesday.

On the season, the Stetson Hatters are 23-22 overall, and 7-8 in the ASUN. Early in the season, the Hatters claimed wins against Power 5 and ranked opponents in South Carolina, UCF, and Georgia.

Against the Seminoles, Stetson is down 15-1 all time, with FSU being 2-0 in DeLand. The matchup this week will be the second time the two schools have met on the softball diamond since 2000.

Hitting Hatters

Stetson has two hitters who are above .300 in batting average. Brianna Clary leads the team with a .353, with 13 R, 42 H, 2 2B, 12 RBI and 16 BB. Behind Clary is Kami Eppley, who is hitting .328 with 17 R, 40 H, 3 2B, 7 RBI, 4 BB.

While Stetson combines for 11 homeruns as a team, they have a total of 114 RBI and 261 H and only 23 doubles. On the bases, Stetson is 73-91, with Clary, Eppley and Haley Fox racking up double digit stolen bases.

Stetson Pitching

Stetson has been relying on two pitchers so far this season, Hannah Marien and Lauren Hobbs, with both pitchers having impressive wins. Freshman Marien claims a 2.06 ERA with 10 complete games, 112.1 IP, 90 H, 50 R, 27 BB, 93 SO and only 6 HR.

With Marien is Hobbs, who holds a higher ERA, 2.13, but has more work in the circle. In 125 innings, she has 13 complete games, 107 H, 46 R, 22 BB, 79 SO, 12 HR.

Seminole Headlines

On Monday, both Kat Sandercock and Mack Leonard were drafted to Women's Professional Fastpitch. The two will continue to be teammates on the Texas Smoke, a team out of Austin. There will be another draft for Athletes Unlimited, in May, where Seminole fans may see the two drafted again.

Stats Comparison

Batting average: Stetson (.232), FSU (.306)

ERA: Stetson (2.52), FSU (1.71)

On base percentage: Stetson (.324), FSU (.414)

Where to watch

Seminoles vs. Hatters will be in DeLand at 3 pm on April 18th. Game will be aired on ESPN+