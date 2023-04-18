FSU Softball: Sandercock & Leonard drafted to Women’s Professional Fastpitch

On Monday night, Kathryn Sandercock and Mack Leonard both got the call to play professionally. Women’s Professional Fastpitch held their annual college draft, selecting the nations best college seniors.

Sandercock was drafted in the 2nd round, and 6th overall. While Leonard went in the 8th round with the 15th pick. For Seminole fans, you will be happy to know these two will remain teammates in the WPF, as they were both selected to the Texas Smoke, a team out of Austin.

While the WPF is the first professional league to hold their draft, they are not the last. Sandercock and Leonard could hear their names again for Athletes Unlimited, who holds theirs next month.

For the 2023 season, Mack Leonard is batting .303 with 23 R, 30 H, 9 2B, 4 HR, 27 RBI and 20 BB.

Kat Sandercock, in the circle, has a 1.06 ERA, 15-3 W/L, 105.2 IP, 71 H, 31 R, 11 BB, 67 SO and .183 B/AVG.

