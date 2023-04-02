No. 7 FSU Softball run rules Georgia Tech in power onslaught

Sunday Gold’s day saw the pitching matchup of Allison Royalty for Florida State, and Blake Neleman for Georgia Tech. FSU looked to sweep the Yellow Jackets after a hard fought win on Friday, and a run rule on Saturday.

To start off, Royalty had a bit of a rough time with the Yellow Jackets starting lineup. A one out walk followed by a double and another walk had the bases loaded. Trusting the defense behind her got the out at home and a ground out to end the early threat.

How 'bout that defense



Josie makes a nice play to get the Noles out of a bases loaded jam in the top of the first #Team40 pic.twitter.com/oqP6gMh1Y7 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 2, 2023

For Neleman facing the FSU offense, she started off with a four pitch walk to Kaley Mudge. A single off of Neleman had Devyn Flaherty safe for the rest of the lineup. However a lineup and strike out had two outs on the board quickly, but the runners gained the extra 60 feet with two stolen bases. With runners at second and third, Mack Leonard ripped a double to score the pair and put two runs on the board.

STAY HOT MACK‼️



Her third double of the weekend gives the Noles a 2-0 lead!!



ACC Network pic.twitter.com/3YMFNCymMl — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 2, 2023

Back out for the second inning, Royalty walked her lead off batter, Auburn Dupree. A stolen base and ground out had Dupree on third with one out. The sacrifice fly from the 9th batter in the order had GT on the board, 2-1.

After getting out of the 2nd, Hallie Wacaser led off with a hit by pitch. Followed up by Wacaser was a bomb from Katie Dack to plate both runners. The homerun from Dack put FSU up 4-1.

DACK ATTACK IS SO BACK



Her ninth home run of the season puts the Noles up 4-1!!!



ACC Network pic.twitter.com/u42CP6sCIp — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 2, 2023

A one out walk to Mudge had the Seminoles threatening again after she reached second on a ground out. Testing Emma Kauf behind the plate, Mudge was able to get the defense to make an error, and getting a 5th run out of it.

Always applying pressure



Mudge uses some smart base running to bring home another run



E2 | FSU 5 GT 1 pic.twitter.com/tsxQ238OfL — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 2, 2023

Neleman got her team out of the 2nd, and Emma Wilson started out for Royalty in the 3rd. A quality 1-2-3 inning from Wilson had the bats back in FSU’s hands quickly.

With a bat in her hands, it was needed for Leonard as she drew the four pitch lead off walk. A fly out brought up Wacaser, who got the second walk of the inning from Neleman. The two baserunners and one out was all that Neleman could handle, as her coaching staff opted to go to Sophia Voyles to face Dack. She was able to make work of her last two batters.

Wilson returned for the 4th, and gave up a walk after her first out. In hopes of rolling a ground ball, Kathryn Sandercock entered for Wilson. No ground balls for Sandercock but two strikeouts to end the inning.

Got 'em



Kat gets back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning



M4 | FSU 5 GT 1



ACC Network pic.twitter.com/CjVNBnZ3hO — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 2, 2023

The home half of the 4th started off with a homerun for Mudge off of Voyles. Following the no-doubter from Mudge, Flaherty singled and stole a bag to get into scoring position.

A NO-DOUBTER FROM MUDGE



ACC Network pic.twitter.com/xEhhO4fTIj — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 2, 2023

With Flaherty in scoring position, Harding and Edenfield both popped out to the Georgia Tech infield. Leonard at the plate versus Voyles, she drove a liner out of right field for the second homerun of the inning. After the homerun, Voyles gave up a walk to the pinch hitter Amaya Ross. The third baserunner of the inning was all for Voyles, as she was replaced by Chandler Dennis. Dennis was able to keep Ross on base as she got the strike out to end the 4th.

MACK LEONARD IS ON FIRE



She picks up her fourth RBI of the game on her second home run of the weekend



ACC Network pic.twitter.com/Thw7QnVZaL — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 2, 2023

Both teams kept it a scoreless 5th, as the game was winding down and GT had less and less opportunities to make something work. In the bottom of the 6th, Flaherty led off with a walk and the single from Krystina Hartley ended the game early, as the run from Flaherty secured the 9-1 run rule win and series sweep.

Gwyn’s Player of the Game & Series

The weekend was one of the best on the season for Mack Leonard. In three games, Leonard was 6-8 at the plate with 6 H, 3 R, 3 2B, 2 HR, 1 BB, 5 RBI and 0 K.

Up Next

FSU will take their first ever trip to Clemson, South Carolina this weekend to face the top 5 ranked Clemson Tigers. The series will start on Thursday night