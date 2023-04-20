No. 5 FSU Softball takes trip to No. 22 Virginia Tech: preview, game thread, how to watch

After a midweek win against Stetson, Florida State softball continues their road stand with a series at Virginia Tech.

Last season, the Hokies took the series in dominating fashion from the Seminoles in Tallahassee. In their route to the key series win, VT outscored the ‘Noles 35-20, which included a 23-9 game two win. While they had their sights set on OKC, their season ended at home in the Blacksburg Super Regional against the Florida Gators.

This season, it is a much different Hokies team. After a 46-10 2022 season, they are currently 33-12 and 5th in the ACC. In the Clearwater tournament, they only claimed 2 wins, losing games to Arizona, UCLA and Oklahoma State.

Hokies Pitching

After losing Keely Rochard last season, and Ivy Rosenberry to the transfer portal, the Hokies have relied heavily on Emma Lemley. Coming off a stellar freshman season, Lemley has been used a great deal in 2023. Lemley has a more elevated ERA, 3.01, and 163.0 innings pitched. In addition, she has 138 H, 75 R, 29 BB, 229 K.

Giving Lemley a little bit of time off is freshman Lyndsey Grein. With a 4.29 ERA, Grein has pitched 81.2 innings with 96 H, 62 R, 28 BB, 72 SO.

It is also important to note that Virginia Tech has been without pitching coach Doug Gillis since the start of the season. Gillis has been on staff for the past four season. With no reason given by Virginia Tech, Gillis is still listed on the softball coaching staff.

Virginia Tech Offense

While pitching may not be what it was last season, Virginia Tech is still very much a power threat. With four players above .300, they have 84 homeruns on the season, with 55 doubles.

Leading hitter is Emma Ritter who sports a .383 batting average. Playing in all 44 games this season, she has 40 R, 54 H, 10 2B, 11 HR, and 36 RBI. Behind Ritter is Jayme Bailey, who sits at .350, 33 R, 48 H, 4 2B, 11 HR, 36 RBI.

Stats Comparison

Batting average: VT (.301), FSU (.304)

ERA: VT (3.52), FSU (1.69)

On base percentage: VT (.385), FSU (.413)

Scoring: VT (6.38), FSU (6.11)

Where to Watch