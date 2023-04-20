No. 5 FSU Softball handles No. 22 Virginia Tech in game one win

The Florida State softball program has their sights set on a key matchup with the Virginia Tech Hokies.

With Kathryn Sandercock in the circle for FSU, and Emma Lemley for VT, both aces had a scoreless inning, despite defensive errors.

In the 2nd, Hallie Wacaser produced a two out single. Seeing Lemley for the first time this series, Josie Muffley poked a single into right field. The speed of Wacaser, and error from the right fielder, had FSU up 1-0 as she scored from first base. With Muffley on second, Devyn Flaherty walked and stole second uncontested, but both runners were left in scoring position.

There's that aggressive Florida State baserunning again



Hallie goes from first to home to give the Noles the lead in the first‼️‼️



ESPN2#Team40 pic.twitter.com/4clxHqNSom — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 20, 2023

For the Hokies 2nd inning, it was a 1-2-3 inning from Sandercock. But with Bre Peck at the plate for VT, clutch defense and a home run rob kept the score in favor of the Seminoles.

Still holding on to a 1-0 lead going to the 5th, both Sandercock and Lemley settled into the game. In the top of the 5th, Kaley Mudge had a one out single back up the middle. With one runner on base, Kalei Harding doubled to bring home Mudge.

OH MY OCHO



She rips one down the line to score Mudge to give the Noles a 2-0 lead‼️



ESPN2#Team40 pic.twitter.com/P08XNZ6GY1 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 21, 2023

After the throw home, Harding was able to scoot to third base. For Mack Leonard, she wasted no time hitting the ball. On the second pitch of the at bat, Leonard recorded the second double of the inning. FSU’s third straight hit off the bat of Leonard easily scored Harding to make it 3-0.

We're just passing the bats here in Blacksburg



Mack hits one in the gap to bring home Ocho‼️



T5 | FSU 3 VT 0



ESPN2#Team40 pic.twitter.com/jEfeoh7mBv — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 21, 2023

In the 6th, there was no stopping the Seminoles. A one out walk to Wacaser got the base running started. In a pinch running role, Amaya Ross stole second for Dack. A strikeout from Lemley had two outs for the Hokies defense. With Flaherty up to bat, she singled and added an RBI on the hit.

YES DEV‼️‼️



She brings home Amaya to extend the lead to 4⃣



ESPN2#Team40 pic.twitter.com/EwKjGBqOUV — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 21, 2023

Looking for a response in the bottom half, the Hokies got off to a good start. Against Sandercock, VT strung together three hits with only one out. With the bases loaded, a sacrifice fly to deep center broke the shutout, and a final infield pop up ended any further threat.

Up 4-1 in the bottom of the 7th, Makenna Reid entered in relief to close the game. In need of three outs, she faced 8-9-1 in the Virginia Tech order. After retiring her first two batters, Reid gave up two singles and a walk to load the bases with two outs. A fly out ended it and FSU took the opening game against VT.

Gwyn’s Player of the Game

Ace doing ace things, Kat Sandercock put out another great game. Despite no strike outs, Sandercock had 6 innings of work, 5 h, 1 R, 1 BB, and 65 total pitches.

Up next

FSU will continue their series in Blacksburg on Friday and Saturday: