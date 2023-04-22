No. 5 FSU Softball run rule No. 22 Virginia Tech

Last night, Florida State softball took their sixth straight ACC series in dramatic fashion, against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Back with their ace, Virginia Tech started Emma Lemley, making her third appearance of the series. Against Lemley, a one out walk to Kaley Mudge was issued, followed by a two out hit by pitch to Mack Leonard. With a runner in scoring position, Jahni Kerr singled to score Mudge, and advancing to second on the throw.

GET US STARTED JJ



She brings home Mudge to give us a 1-0 lead





With the first run on the board, and two runners in scoring position, Hallie Wacaser doubled just off the top of the left field wall. Two more runs were plated, and FSU was off to a 3-0 start to the game.

This start>>>>>>>>>



Hallie doubles off the wall, and the Noles have jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the 1st‼️‼️





In the circle, FSU went with a different starter, in Mack Leonard. Getting the start, Leonard issued a lead off walk, which eventually took second on a wild pitch, and third on a passed ball. However, two strike outs and a lineup helped get Leonard out of her first start in a month.

Turning over to the top of the 2nd, Lemley started off with a strike out. In the 9 hole, Josie Muffley doubled into the outfield gap to get into scoring position. Continuing with the doubles streak, Devyn Flaherty got in on the action.

Keep 'em coming



Dev doubles to bring Josie home, and the Noles are up 4-0‼️‼️





Up 4-0 on the 22nd ranked Hokies, Flaherty tagged up on a deep fly out from Mudge. Two outs on the board, Kalei Harding singled and easily scored Flaherty. Helping her own cause, Leonard singled and allowed Harding to take 3rd. Struggling to find a strike that wasn't hittable for FSU, Lemley gave up another double, this time to Jahni Kerr to plate two runs.

NOLES CAME TO PLAY

7-0 NOLES



7-0 NOLES





After putting up 7 runs on the Hokies starter, relief came in the form of Molly Jacobson in the circle. Needing to get one out, a pop out from Hallie Wacaser ended the half inning.

Up 7-0, FSU went to the bullpen as well, for Allison Royalty. In her first appearance of the series, Royalty got three quick outs from the opposition.

In the 3rd inning, Edenfield doubled with one out against Jacobson. On a bunt attempt, Muffley reached on the error from the pitcher, which also allowed Edenfield to score. A stolen base from Muffley put yet another Seminole runner in scoring position, then the second error of the inning allowed Flaherty to reach, and Muffley to score.

A two out walk to Harding had runners on the corners after a ground out. Adding to the run support, Leonard hit a homerun that brought everyone home. The three run shot put FSU up 12-0 on the Hokies.

WHY NOT?!?!



A THREE-RUN SHOT FROM MACK‼️‼️



12-0 NOLES





Back out for her second inning in the circle, Royalty started off with a baserunner off of an error. A single had runners on the corners and one out later, Cameron Fagan reached on a fielder’s choice that allowed a run to score.

Now down 12-1 on the ‘Noles, Addie Green doubled off of the FSU reliever. With two runners on base, Jayme Bailey homered off of Royalty. The Hokies kept threatening the next batter with a triple, and second homerun of the inning from Emma Ritter.

Getting out of the jam, Royalty ended the inning and gave her offense another chance to help get a run rule. Up 12-6 in the 4th inning, Hallie Wacaser and Bethaney Keen walked to lead off. The runs kept coming as Edenfield doubled, and Flaherty singled to bring home two more runs.

The runs keep on coming ‍♂️ ‍♂️



Michaela doubles, and Devyn singles to bring two more runs in for the Noles





Pouring it on Virginia Tech, Harding singled to bring home Flaherty and Edenfield. In the 4th, all runs came against the third VT pitcher of the game, Lyndsey Grein.

We've now scored 16 runs which is the most runs by FSU since 2019...We did it in four innings btw

Up 15-6 in the bottom frame, Kathryn Sandercock relieved Royalty, and produced a 1-2-3 inning for her team. In the 5th, Grein returned with her own 1-2-3 inning and brought up the last chance for the Hokies to make it a 7 inning game.

Against Sandercock in the 5th, Bailey singled with two outs, and a double from Bre Peck brought her home for the 7th run. A ground out ended the game early in the 16-7 run rule victory.

FSU swept the Hokies and secured their 6th straight ACC series.

Gwyn’s Players of the Game

Kalei Harding, Mack Leonard, and Jahni Kerr all had 3 RBI in the Seminoles victory:

Harding: 2-3, 2 R, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K

Leonard: 2-3, 3 R, 3 RBI, 1 HR, 1 HBP

Kerr: 2-3, 1 R, 3 RBI, 1 2B, 0 K

Up next

FSU will return home to host the Sunshine Showdown, with the No. 14 ranked Florida Gators on Wednesday April 26th. The game will be at 6 pm on ACCNX