Podcast: What’s been behind FSU softball’s dominance of ACC competition?

Another two weeks brought two more ACC series wins for the dominant Florida State Seminoles as they remain the class of the conference, ending each of those series with a run-rule victory.

A 2-of-3 weekend against Virginia in Tallahassee paired with a sweep of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg has the Florida State softball team at 16-2 in ACC play as they’ve consistently overwhelmed their conference foes. With two weeks remaining before the ACC Tournament, the Noles are two losses up on the rest of their conference as they chase the regular season crown.

Their play in this run has them set up as a clear top-8 team in the RPI and well on their way to hosting an NCAA Regional next month.

So how have they been able to be so consistently overwhelming?

This week, the Seminole Softball Wrap podcast, hosted by Gwyn Rhodes and Brian Pellerin, tries to answer just that and much more as they recap the last two weeks of softball and look ahead to the eight games separating them from the end of the regular season.

