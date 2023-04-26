No. 4 FSU Softball prepares to host No. 15 Florida: preview, game thread, how to watch

On Saturday, Florida State softball finished yet another dominating performance, this time over then ranked No. 22 Virginia Tech.

Now, they turn their attention to a fierce in state rival, the 15th ranked Florida Gators. The match up all time has a 28-20, UF lead, with FSU sweeping the Gators last season. FSU is also looking for the longest winning streak since 2014-16 when UF claimed six straight games.

Overall, the Gators are 32-14 and 8-10 in the SEC, coming off their first three game loss after being swept by No. 4 Tennessee. Earlier in the season, they went 1-4 in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic where their only win was against UC Riverside, and losses to UCLA, Oregon, and Cal State Fullerton. They have also dropped 2 of 3 to South Carolina and Arkansas. This past weekend, UF was outscored 30-17 to the Lady Vols, and led against Tennessee through the 6th and 5th inning in the last games before giving up the big innings.

Florida Offense

The Gators are being led largely by Skylar Wallace, who leads the SEC in 9 offensive categories. The redshirt junior is the only player batting above .400, with a .482 batting average. The leadoff hitter has 58 R, 54 H, 5 2B, 8 3B, 16 HR, 50 RBI and 36 BB. Wallace is the only player with double digit homeruns this season.

Graduate student Charla Echols is the team leader in RBI, with 52. In 46 games, Echols has a .358 batting average with 33 R, 48 H, 12 2B, 9 HR and 26 BB.

In total, UF has three other players batting above .300 (Kendra Falby, Reagan Walsh, and Sam Roe). They also have two players who have over 21 stolen bases in Wallace and Falby, who are the top two hitters in the batting order.

Gator Pitching

Returning for her final season, Elizabeth Hightower leads UF in innings pitched, with 109. In her outings, she holds a 3.02 ERA with a 14-8 W-L record and 87 H, 54, 51 BB, 67 SO and .218 B/AVG.

The team leader in ERA is Rylee Trilicek, who has a 2.93. In 81.1 innings, she has 75 H, 44 R, 16 BB, 39 SO and .235 B/AVG. In addition, UF has Lexie Delbrey (3.01 ERA), Olivia Gigante (6.30 ERA) and Samantha Bender (12.35) on staff.

Seminole Headlines

After her performance in Blacksburg, freshman Makenna Reid earned ACC Co-Pitcher of the Week, as well as D1Softball Freshman of the Week, honors.

This season, FSU is 132 out of 295 runs coming with two outs

Stat Comparison

Batting average: UF (.329), FSU (.308)

ERA: UF (3.49), FSU (1.68)

On base percentage: UF (.433), FSU (.413)

Scoring: UF (7.04), FSU (6.28)

Where to watch

The Fresh From Florida Showdown will be at 6 pm in Tallahassee and on ACCNX