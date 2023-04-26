No. 4 FSU Softball defeats rival No. 15 Florida Gators

In the first of two games in the Fresh from Florida Sunshine Showdown, Florida State hosted the Florida Gators.

The highly anticipated matchup had freshman Makenna Reid getting the starting nod in the circle. Facing lead off Skylar Wallace, Reid gave up a full count walk, and once on base, Wallace stole second. Advancing to third on a passed ball, Wallace scored with one out on a sacrifice fly. Reid worked around the run and subsequent hit by pitch with a ground out to end the inning.

Facing the Florida ace, Elizabeth Hightower, Devyn Flaherty started with a four pitch walk. Moving to second on a sacrifice bunt, Flaherty was erased on a fielder’s choice that allowed Kalei Harding to stand at second base. With the runner in scoring position, Mack Leonard blooped a single into right field to score the tying run.

A 1-2-3 2nd inning from Reid gave FSU chance to break the 1-1 tie. After a strike out, Michaela Edenfield walked and Hallie Wacaser reached on an error. With two runners on, Katie Dack just missed a moonshot, but settled for a double off the left field wall to score one run.

In 3rd, Kendra Falby took second on a ball back to Reid that was overthrown to first. A ground out put Falby on second, and a sacrifice fly allowed her to tie the game yet again. With two outs on the board, Reagan Walsh homered to give Florida their first hit and to regain the lead.

Despite having runners on base in the bottom of the 3rd, the Gators were able to hold on to their 3-2 lead. For the 4th inning, Ali DuBois came on in relief for Reid. In her first ever outing against Florida as a Seminole, DuBois produced three straight strikeouts.

Leading off the home 4th, Wacaser singled and Dack followed with a walk. With Josie Muffley at bat, Hightower served a wild pitch that allowed both runners to get into scoring position. Still no outs, Muffley delivered a double into left field that cleared the bases for FSU.

Up 4-3, no outs, and a pitching change to Rylee Trilicek, Muffley stood at third after a ground out. With the speed of Mudge, she welcomed the new pitcher with a soft hit single that allowed Muffley to come home, despite the throw to home.

Trilicek got the final two outs to end the scoring threat from FSU. Rolling into the top of the 5th, DuBois secured the first out before giving up a bunt. With a runner on, FSU went to the bullpen for Kat Sandercock. The reliever got the last two outs, keeping Florida off the board for another inning.

After a scoreless 5th, Sandercock returned to the circle. Giving up a two out single, the defense behind Sandercock came up big to help get themselves out of the top of the 6th.

Still up 5-3 in the 7th, Sandercock was set to face the bottom three hitters of the Gators lineup. Looking at the final three outs, UF started with a lead off double from Sarah Longley. Two strike outs later, Sandercock faced Wallace. Against Florida's most dangerous player, Sandercock induced the ground out to end the game.

The 5-3 win is now tied for the Seminoles longest win streak over the Florida Gators.

Gwyn’s Player of the Game

Offensively, Josie Muffley was the difference maker in the win over Florida. 1-3 at the plate, Muffley had 1 R, 2 RBI, 2B, 0 BB, 1 K.

Up next

FSU will hit the road again to South Bend to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Series begins on Friday April 28th: