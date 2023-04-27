 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Noles News: Florida State ranked in the Top 25 in eight spring sports

Where will the Noles secure a National Championship this spring?

By maxescarpio
Recruiting

RELATED: Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘24 Recruiting and Transfer Portal Thread #3

Football

Every Florida State fan's favorite show is back, presenting behind-the-scenes footage of spring practice and their showcase.

Defensive tackle Fabien Lovett with a message for FSU:

Offensive coordinator Alex Atkins shares a quote from Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin:

Former FSU defensive tackle speaks on his time with the Noles, while currently preparing for the next chapter in his football journey with the NFL Draft airing this week.

Softball

The Seminoles take down the Florida Gators 5-3 at home, marking their fourth straight win against Florida.

RELATED: No. 4 FSU Softball defeats rival No. 15 Florida Gators

Noles fans showing out for an in-state rival matchup:

One of those Noles in attendance was FSU football head coach Mike Norvell.

Here’s a look at the final play of the game:

All Sports

Florida State’s match against Stetson was canceled due to harsh weather conditions. Their next game is scheduled for tomorrow in South Bend against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Four-star 2023 Florida State signee Taylor Bol Bowen spending time with former FSU star Trent Forrest at the Boston Celtics game:

2026 forward John Marshall has received an offer from Florida State:

The Noles travel to Raleigh, North Carolina on May 8th to play in their 17th consecutive NCAA Regional Championship.

Florida State ranked in the Top 10 in three separate sports and in the Top 25 in eight different sports. The Seminoles' spring sports continue to thrive.

