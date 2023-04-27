Noles News: Florida State ranked in the Top 25 in eight spring sports

Recruiting

Football

Every Florida State fan's favorite show is back, presenting behind-the-scenes footage of spring practice and their showcase.

Defensive tackle Fabien Lovett with a message for FSU:

All we got all we need #Nole4L — (@fabo_54) April 26, 2023

Offensive coordinator Alex Atkins shares a quote from Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin:

“If our team doesn’t face enough adversity early on in a season, I create it. Nothing builds a team like adversity.”



— Mike Tomlin



Get comfortable being uncomfortable

#Work — Coach Atkins (@CoachAAtkins) April 26, 2023

Former FSU defensive tackle speaks on his time with the Noles, while currently preparing for the next chapter in his football journey with the NFL Draft airing this week.

Never realized I play almost 2000 snaps at FSU. I’m grateful for every snap I played in that Garnet and Gold. I love every bit of it and can’t wait to grow even more. — Big Coop (@trenchmonster1) April 27, 2023

Softball

The Seminoles take down the Florida Gators 5-3 at home, marking their fourth straight win against Florida.

Noles fans showing out for an in-state rival matchup:

Tonight’s attendance of 1,836 is the third-largest crowd in school history #Team40 pic.twitter.com/DBBYji8bHw — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 26, 2023

One of those Noles in attendance was FSU football head coach Mike Norvell.

What a beautiful night for #Win ⁦@FSU_Softball⁩ #Team40 showed up big and what an incredible crowd & atmosphere! #KeepCLIMBing great days ahead! pic.twitter.com/rWQQy5yUBU — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) April 27, 2023

Here’s a look at the final play of the game:

THAT WILL DO IT pic.twitter.com/zV52GIpDUz — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 27, 2023

All Sports

Florida State’s match against Stetson was canceled due to harsh weather conditions. Their next game is scheduled for tomorrow in South Bend against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Up next ➡️ Notre Dame pic.twitter.com/bXec2Z34VK — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) April 26, 2023

Four-star 2023 Florida State signee Taylor Bol Bowen spending time with former FSU star Trent Forrest at the Boston Celtics game:

2026 forward John Marshall has received an offer from Florida State:

Blessed to receive an offer from Florida state university #AGTG ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/E9fZqvkjsP — Latrell Ty’shun Allmond (@_rxprell) April 26, 2023

The Noles travel to Raleigh, North Carolina on May 8th to play in their 17th consecutive NCAA Regional Championship.

Next up: , . .



The Seminoles will compete in a school-record 17th consecutive NCAA Regional Championship on May 8-10 at Lonnie Poole Golf Course.



Click the link below to read about Florida State’s hopeful journey to another victory https://t.co/N73qZGK5Aa — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) April 26, 2023

Florida State ranked in the Top 10 in three separate sports and in the Top 25 in eight different sports. The Seminoles' spring sports continue to thrive.