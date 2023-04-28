No. 4 FSU Softball completes first extra inning game with win over Notre Dame

With the scene set in South Bend, the Florida State Seminole softball team squared off against Notre Dame’s Payton Tidd. Against the Irish ace, only a double from Kaley Mudge went for the Seminoles. On the other side, Kathryn Sandercock tossed only 8 pitches to shut down the Irish batters.

Offensively, it was quiet for both teams. With only one hit, and baserunner through 3 innings, FSU started to chip away. In the 4th, a two out walk to Mack Leonard was issued, the first for either side. Getting the runner on base, Jahni Kerr singled back up the middle. Michaela Edenfield stepped in for the RBI opportunity. However, against Tidd, she flew out to center field to strand the ‘Noles chance at breaking through.

In the bottom of the 5th, Sandercock’s perfect game was disrupted. With her first batter faced, Sandercock gave up a lead off homerun to Lexi Orozco. After the run from the Irish, Leah Hanks and Macie Eck singled. No outs, and runners on the corners, a stolen base put two runners in scoring position.

The pitcher on pitcher matchup of Sandercock and Tidd was won by Tidd with her bat. The ND pitcher singled to add on two more runs, and with an error, ended up on third base. After the first out, a sacrifice fly put the 4th run on the board for the Irish. A hit by pitch put yet another runner on base, but FSU caught some luck after the runner left early to end the inning.

Down 4-0 in the top of the 6th, Mudge singled with one out. A two out single from Leonard put two runners on for the Seminoles. Two runners on, Jahni Kerr singled up the middle, and a miscommunication from the Notre Dame outfield allowed Mudge to score, and the pitch runner in Autumn Belviy to reach third.

On the season, FSU has 43% of their runs coming with two outs. Now with two runners on, and two outs, Edenfield delivered the game tying homerun off of Tidd.

A double from Hallie Wacaser was left stranded as the ‘Noles responded, and tied the game at 4-4. In the bottom of the frame, Makenna Reid entered in relief against the top of the Irish order. After retiring the three batters she faced, Reid turned the game over to her offense.

For the first time all game, FSU got the lead off on after Josie Muffley was hit by the pitch. Lifted for Amaya Ross as the pinch runner, Ross stole second on the first pitch. However, after two fly outs, Ross decided to test the defense and was thrown out at third to end the inning.

After a lead off single, Reid shut down the Irish in order, giving FSU their first extra inning game of the season.

In the 8th, a lead off double from Kalei Harding ended Tidd’s day. Facing new pitcher Micaela Kastor, Leonard grounded out to move Harding up a base. A run down that had obstruction called, was reviewed, and had Harding out at third, with Kerr standing on third. Now with two outs, FSU was able to tack on the go ahead run off of a wild pitch. A strike out from Kastor then brought up her teams last chance against the ‘Noles.

Now with the first lead of the game, Reid faced 9-1-2 from the Irish. Two grounds outs brought up Jolie Mitchell, who doubled to keep her team alive. Facing the most dangerous hitter in the Notre Dame lineup, Makenna Reid secured the biggest strike out of the game.

FSU took game one from ND with a 5-4 score.

Gwyn’s Players of the Game

With the game tying homerun, Michaela Edenfield is the player of the game for FSU. 1-4 at the plate, Edenfield had 3 RBI, 1 HR, 0 BB, 1 K.

In relief, Makenna Reid helped quiet Irish. Securing her 11th win of the season, she went 3 innings, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K, 11 BF and had a .091 B/AVG.

