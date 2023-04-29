No. 4 FSU Softball powers past Notre Dame; Alameda claims 700th win

On Friday, Florida State softball had their first extra inning game. Against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the Seminoles showed resilience and took the game from ND.

On Saturday, FSU set up against freshman Micaela Kastor in the circle. To start against Kastor, Kaley Mudge and Jahni Kerr had back to back singles. With no outs, Kalei Harding reached on an error that scored the games first run.

The third single of the inning from Mack Leonard tacked on another run for FSU, as Kerr scored. After a strike out for the first out, Devyn Flaherty blooded a double down the left field line to score Harding.

Up 3-0 early, with two runners on and one out, Hallie Wacaser stepped into the box. After yesterday’s at bats, Wacaser showed she was ready to hit the ball. On the second pitch of her at bat, Wacaser got herself a homerun. After the homerun, Notre Dame went to the bullpen for Shannon Becker, who retired her two batters to get out of the inning.

With a 6-0 lead, Ali DuBois got the start for Florida State. Pitching with a sizable lead, DuBois gave up a lead off single. A ground out put the runner on second for Karina Gaskins, who hit a single back up the middle to put ND on the board.

Followed by Gaskins RBI, Lexie Orozco singled to put two on. A ground out moved both runners into scoring position, and give DuBois another out. Ali got her first strike out of the game to end the threat from the Irish.

After a scoreless 2nd inning, Edenfield was hit by a pitch in the 3rd with one out. A single from Devyn Flaherty had two runners on for the red hot Wacaser. After going yard off of Kastor earlier, Hallie kept her bat hot with her second homerun off her second pitcher.

In the home half of the 3rd, DuBois returned to the circle. A one out single from Jolie Mitchel reached first, followed by a walk to Gaskins. A double from Orozco put another run on the board for the Irish, and a hit by pitch loaded the bases with one out. Two strike outs later, DuBois was out of the threat.

Rolling into the top of the 4th, Mudge laid down a bunt to catch the Irish defense off guard. Following with a single, Kerr reached base safely. Harding was the third Seminole to reach base safely off a fielder’s choice that erased Mudge in the run down. With two runners in scoring position for the ‘Noles, Leonard reached on a FC herself, that allowed Kerr to avoid the tag at home.

Starting off the 5th, and in run rule territory, Wacaser continued her day with a double. Entering as a pinch runner, Autumn Belviy advanced to third on a ground out. Belviy was soon joined on the base paths by Avery Weisbrook, who drew a one out walk. FSU added an RBI off of a ground out.

In the bottom of the 5th, Allison Royalty returned to the circle after a 1-2-3 4th inning. Looking to shut down the top of the Irish order, Royalty provided her second clean inning and helped give FSU the win.

In the 11-2 win over the Irish, Head Coach Lonni Alameda claimed her 700th win at Florida State.

Gwyn’s Player of the Game

Hallie Wacaser was the biggest impact player in the Seminoles series win over the Irish. Going 3-3, Wacaser had 2 R, 6 RBI, 1 2B, 2 HR, 0 BB, 0 K.

Up next

FSU will close out the trip to South Bend tomorrow at 12 pm on ACCNX