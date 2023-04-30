Sunday Seminoles Summary: Softball looks to sweep Notre Dame at home after giving Coach Alameda her 700th win

Just in case you missed the last ‘TN Triple-S’ coverage of Florida State Seminoles athletics, here is the recap: Sunday Seminoles Summary: Softball dominating, Basketball churning, Baseball; Bless Their Hearts, and other FSU sports news

This week:

The Softball team continues to dominate opponents and are looking to sweep Notre Dame at home in South Bend today, after giving Coach Lonni her 700th career win.

The win marked Head Coach Lonni Alameda’s 700th win as FSU’s head coach. Alameda holds a 700-195-1 record for a .781 winning percentage and has led the Noles to eight ACC titles four Women’s College World Series appearances and a national championship in 2018.

Today’s game has been moved up to 11:00 a.m.

This comes on the heals of the midweek defeat of the Florida Gators for the 4th straight game which ties the Noles longest win streak in the series.

This tells the story of the game.

———

The baseball team has not won a series against another team since March 11th. Their win against Notre Dame on Friday assured they will not be swept this weekend. Their regular season will end on May 20th.

Other sports and cool stuff.

Tomahawk Nation is committed to keeping you up to date on all of the Florida State sports information that we are able to source, AND NEVER BEHIND A PAYWALL.

Feel free to include any other FSU related news of any kind that we may have missed in the comment section.

Most of the summaries below are courtesy of Tomahawk Nation, FSU SID, and the Twitters.

Florida State ranked in the Top 10 in three separate sports and in the Top 25 in eight different sports. The Seminoles’ spring sports continue to thrive.

On Friday, Florida State softball had their first extra inning game. Against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the Seminoles showed resilience and took the game from ND.

On Saturday, FSU set up against freshman Micaela Kastor in the circle. To start against Kastor, Kaley Mudge and Jahni Kerr had back to back singles. With no outs, Kalei Harding reached on an error that scored the games first run....{continued}

———

With the scene set in South Bend, the Florida State Seminole softball team squared off against Notre Dame’s Payton Tidd. Against the Irish ace, only a double from Kaley Mudge went for the Seminoles. On the other side, Kathryn Sandercock tossed only 8 pitches to shut down the Irish batters....{continued}

———

On Wednesday, Florida State softball completed a midweek game against the Florida Gators. The Seminoles secured a 5-3 win against their in-state rival. After the home game, they will hit the road again for another ACC series. This weekend, they will square off with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Against the Irish, FSU is 23-7 all time, and have claimed the last six matchups. With the trip up to South Bend, it will be the first since 2018....{continued}

———

In the first of two games in the Fresh from Florida Sunshine Showdown, Florida State hosted the Florida Gators.

The highly anticipated matchup had freshman Makenna Reid getting the starting nod in the circle. Facing lead off Skylar Wallace, Reid gave up a full count walk, and once on base, Wallace stole second. Advancing to third on a passed ball, Wallace scored with one out on a sacrifice fly. Reid worked around the run and subsequent hit by pitch with a ground out to end the inning....{continued}

———

Florida State freshman pitcher Makenna Reid racked up some awards and honors this week after picking up two wins and save in her last week of play. Named ACC Pitcher of the Week by the conference as well as Freshman of the Week by D1Softball, Reid allowed no runs and just six hits in 9.1 innings of play:

In the second game of the series against No. 22 Virginia Tech, Reid pitched a career high 4.2 innings against the Hokies and allowed just three hits against a powerful offense. Reid has given up just seven earned runs all season with all of those runs coming against teams ranked in the top 10 of the USA Softball/ESPN.com top 25 poll. In ACC play, Reid has allowed just one earned run in 24 innings for a staggering 0.29 ERA in conference play.

———

Another two weeks brought two more ACC series wins for the dominant Florida State Seminoles as they remain the class of the conference, ending each of those series with a run-rule victory...

...This week, the Seminole Softball Wrap podcast, hosted by Gwyn Rhodes and Brian Pellerin, tries to answer just that and much more as they recap the last two weeks of softball and look ahead to the eight games separating them from the end of the regular season....{continued}

———

Some stats from #Team40, via FSU Sports Info:

Clutch Hitting The Seminoles have had great success this season hitting and scoring with two outs. 132 out of the Seminoles’ 295 runs (44.7%)have been with two outs this season. Seeing Double The Seminoles have been one of the top teams in the country in record extra base hits this season. The Noles are currently second in the NCAA with 85 doubles. Flying Around the Bases The Seminoles have always been known for their aggressive base running and this year is no different. The Noles are 104-116 on stolen base attempts this season. The Noles’ 104 stolen bases ranks 10th in the country and first in the ACC. The Noles stole 28 consecutive bases from Feb. 9 to Feb. 23.

Our guys ran over as soon as the game ended to cheer on softball and it was a very beautiful thing to watch. #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/T6M220wxmL — Alex Wallace (@alexwallace35) April 29, 2023

When Link Jarrett took over as Florida State’s manager, there was a lot of excitement around the program.

Jarrett was just coming off taking Notre Dame to the College World Series and immediately got to work in Tallahassee reshaping how the field would look. Fans expected that attention to detail to find its way onto the Seminole baseball team as it had in past stops for Jarrett but so far this year little of that has been seen and the team looks like more of a mess than ever before....{continued}

———

The Florida State Seminoles baseball team jumped out to an early lead before Notre Dame ended their Saturday hopes with an explosive fourth inning, taking game two by the score of 12-2....{continued}

———

Florida State (15-25, 6-16) used a solid team pitching performance to secure a 3-2 win over Notre Dame (23-17, 11-11). Jackson Baumeister pitched a solid six innings and the pen kept the Irish down enough for time to run out on the team from South Bend. The offense wasn’t great but used a couple of two out hits to do just enough to take the series opening win....{continued}

———

Sunday: How to watch and starting pitchers

Sunday 3:00

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: TBA

ND: TBA

———

Florida State baseball snapped its losing streak on Sunday, taking down the Virginia Tech Hokies to avoid another conference series sweep and to add a bit of confidence and pride during the final stretch of the season:

The Seminoles continued to show fight despite all of their hardship this season and retook the lead in the bottom of the fourth. Nander DeSedas got on base with a one-out single and moved to third on a passed ball and productive out by Titan Kamaka. Freshman DeAmez Ross brought him home with an RBI single and the ‘Noles took a 4-3 lead into the fifth. Jamie Arnold collected the win giving FSU a good three innings without giving up a hit and walking just one Hokie and hitting another. Ben Barrett started the eighth by hitting a batter on the first pitch he threw and walking the next on four pitches. It seemed like it might be the same old for the Seminoles as Link Jarrett went to the pen for Doug Kirkland. Kirkland pitched well though, getting two strikeouts and pop up to end the inning and then finishing the game off with a 1-2-3 ninth inning totaling four strikeouts in six batters.

Is Florida State back to being a football school, or will the basketball team get to the Final Four in 2024?

This is the place we’ve set up for our members to discuss the Florida State Seminoles men and women’s basketball teams, with any breaking news, recruiting, players eligible for the NBA Draft, and any other basketball related news you may want to bring up for discussion....{Continued}

———

Four-star 2023 Florida State signee Taylor Bol Bowen spending time with former FSU star Trent Forrest at the Boston Celtics game:

———

2026 forward John Marshall has received an offer from Florida State:

Blessed to receive an offer from Florida state university #AGTG ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/E9fZqvkjsP — Latrell Ty’shun Allmond (@_rxprell) April 26, 2023

———

Robert Johnson went to the crossroads and sold his soul to the devil, but unless you know something I don’t, that’s probably not an option for FSU basketball. The ‘Noles will stay earthbound, and likely tie the record for most losses in program history...{continued}

FSU SPLITS DAY TWO OF CCSA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Huntsville, Ala. – The No. 4 ranked Florida State Seminoles went 1-1 on the second day of the CCSA Championships, winning against South Carolina and losing to TCU knocking them out of championship contention.

FSU 4, South Carolina 1

Alexis Durish and Makenna Wolfe did their thing on court five giving the Noles their first dual point of the match. Wolfe and Durish won the first set 21-13, then won the second set in similar fashion 21-13.

Audrey Koenig and Caitlin Moon fought hard on court four but were unable to hold off the Gamecocks. The pair lost both sets 21-17.

Carra Sassack and Morgan Chacon had close sets on court three. The duo won the first set 21-19, then had a back and forth second set before closing it out 21-19. This gave the Noles a 2-1 lead in the dual.

Anna Long and Jordan Polo had their first set go into extra points before getting the win 28-26. The second set was another close one but Long and Polo were able to pull out the 21-19 win.

Maddie Anderson and Paige Kalkhoff were in a three-set fight on court one. The first set Anderson and Kalkhoff won 21-18. The pair dropped the second set 21-16, then came back I the third set to win 15-11.

FSU 2, TCU 3

Alexis Durish and Makenna Wolfe had a rocky start to dual, dropping the first set 21-16. The pair could not gain momentum going into the second set, losing 21-11.

Carra Sassack and Morgan Chacon could not hold off the Horned Frogs, losing the first set 21-16 and the second set 21-14.

Maddie Anderson and Paige Kalkhoff fought hard on court one but were unable to secure the win. The pair lost 21-16 in both sets.

Audrey Koenig and Caitlin Moon had a three-set battle on court four. The pair won the first set 21-15 then lost the second 21-17. Moon and Koenig caught fire in the third winning 15-8.

Anna Long and Jordan Polo were also in a three-set match on court two. The pair won the first set 21-15, then lost the second a close 21-18. Long and Polo gained momentum into the third, winning 15-8.

———

SEMINOLES END DAY 1 OF CCSA CHAMPIONSHIPS 0-1

Huntsville, Ala. – The Noles fall in the second round of the CCSA Championship to LSU in a 3-1 bout.

FSU 1, LSU 3

Maddie Anderson and Paige Kalkoff dropped the first set 21-17, and could not recover in the second losing 21-17.

Anna Long and Jordan Polo got off to a rocky start in the first set loosing 21-12. The pair fought back in the second but ultimately fell 21-19.

Makenna Wolfe and Alexis Durish kept their momentum from the regular season on court five. The pair won the first set 21-19 and caught fire in the second set, winning 21-15. Giving the Noles their first dual point.

Carra Sassack and Morgan Chacon won their first set 21-15, then dropped the second in extra points 22-20. The third set was back and forth but ended with LSU getting the win 15-11, giving LSU the match sealing dual point.

Audrey Koenig and Caitlin Moon won the first set 21-19 on court four. The pair dropped the second set 21-16 then were down 12-11 in the third set when LSU clinched the win by decision, so their third set went unfinished.

The No. 14 ranked Florida State Women’s Golf Team will travel to the Lonnie Poole Golf Course at NC State University, to play in one of six NCAA Regional Championships May 8-10 as the 2023 NCAA Championships Field of 72 was announced by the NCAA. The Seminoles, who have won two consecutive NCAA regional championships – at Louisville in 2021 and at Tallahassee in 2022 – will play in their school record 17th consecutive NCAA regional championship. Florida State has played in each NCAA Championship since 2006. Amy Bond, the winningest coach in Florida State history, will take her team to the NCAA Regional Championships for the 12th time. She has led the Seminoles to the NCAA Championship in 12 of her 13 seasons (the NCAA did not conduct a championship in 2020) as the Seminoles’ Head Coach. Bond has led the Seminoles to both NCAA regional championships in school history in the last two years and to top three team finishes in each of Florida State’s last six regional championship appearances. “It’s always special to be selected to play in the NCAA Championship tournament,” said Bond. “It is a thrill for our team because we know how hard they have worked up to this point. This is the most exciting, yet pressure-filled week of the season. We have to go out and play Florida State golf for three days in Raleigh against a field of some of the best teams in the country. We are excited for the opportunity and look forward to a great few days of golf.” No. 3 seeded Florida State will compete against Wake Forest, Arizona State, Florida, Arizona, North Texas, TCU, NC State, Purdue, Nebraska, Campbell and Richmond in the three-day, 54-hole tournament. The top five teams in each of the six regionals (30 total teams) and top two individuals (not on an advancing team) will advance from each regional site to the NCAA Championships, which will be held for the third consecutive year at the Grayhawk Golf Club (Raptor Course) in Scottsdale, Ariz., May 19-24. The No. 14 ranked Seminoles, who have been ranked among the nation’s top 15 teams throughout the season, have won two tournament championships and earned eight top-five team finishes. Florida State won the team championship at the Schooner Fall Classic and the Florida State Match Up at the Seminole Legacy Golf Course, and finished in second place at the Inaugural Ivy Intercollegiate and the Collegiate Invitational at the Guadalajara Country Club. Florida State is looking to become just the sixth program since 2000 to win three consecutive regional championships, joining Southern Cal (6; 2010-15), Duke (4; 2000-04), Southern Cal (3; 2006-08), Stanford (3; 2016-18), and South Carolina (2015-17).

———

The Noles travel to Raleigh, North Carolina on May 8th to play in their 17th consecutive NCAA Regional Championship.

Next up: , . .



The Seminoles will compete in a school-record 17th consecutive NCAA Regional Championship on May 8-10 at Lonnie Poole Golf Course.



Click the link below to read about Florida State’s hopeful journey to another victory https://t.co/N73qZGK5Aa — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) April 26, 2023

———

Florida State golfers Charlotte Heath, Lottie Woad, and Frederik Kjettrup have been named to the International Team for the 27th Annual Arnold Palmer Cup matches at the Laurel Valley Golf Club — from FSU Sports Info:

The Ryder Cup-style competition features men’s and women’s collegiate golfers from the United States versus their International counterparts. Florida State and Wake Forest are the only two schools in the country with three players selected to play in the 2023 Palmer Cup. Heath and Woad, who both played in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in March of 2023, will make their first career appearances in the Palmer Cup. Kjettrup is making his second consecutive appearance in the Palmer Cup. The event features the top-ranked men’s and women’s university/college golfers — the only major tournament which features men and women playing side-by-side as partners. The selections of Heath and Woad to the 2023 Palmer Cup mark the fourth time since 2019 that the Seminole Women’s Golf team has been represented in the Event. Including Amelia Williamson in 2022, Beatrice Wallin in 2021 and Frida Kinhult in 2019 have represented Amy Bond’s program in the event, which began in 2017. Robert Duck, a Seminole Assistant Coach and current member of the Arnold Palmer Cup selection committee, helped lead the International team along with Kinhult in 2019.

———

No. 6 Florida State men’s golf finished fifth in the stroke-play portion of the ACC Championship:

The Seminoles jockeyed back-and-forth with Virginia and Duke for one of the coveted Top four spots needed to clinch an appearance in the match play semifinals. Despite the heroics of freshman Luke Clanton, who birdied four of his last five holes in what was a close race down the stretch, FSU fell two strokes outside the cut-off as it shot 2-under (284-288-290) for the tournament. Georgia Tech (-26) clinched the top seed for the match play semifinals, while Wake Forest came in second place (-10). Virginia (-4) and Duke (-4) tied at third. The Seminoles find out their NCAA Regional site on Wednesday, May 3, when the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship Selection Show airs at 1 p.m. ET on the GOLF Channel. FSU will be selected to one of six regional sites that will be played on May 15-17.

It has been about two weeks since Florida State fell to North Carolina in the first national semifinal game. Therefore enough time has passed to allow us to evaluate the season a bit more dispassionately. We will also discuss the (very) early prospects for next season....{continued}

SEMINOLES DOMINATE ON THE SECOND DAY OF THE TEXAS INVITATIONAL AND EAST COAST RELAYS

AUSTIN, Tex. — Florida State’s track and field team had an exceptional day on Saturday at the Texas Invitational held on the University of Texas track in Austin. FSU won four of the eight events in which it competed along with three other top three finishes.

Ismael Kone set a new personal best in winning the 100 meter dash with a time of 9.98. Jeremiah Davis continues to be one of the country’s best in the jumps winning the triple jump (he won the long jump yesterday) with a leap of 16.01 meters. Milton Ingraham’s best throw in the discus of 58.95 meters won the event and is the fourth longest throw in Nole history, and the men’s 4 x100 relay team of Taylor Banks, Amir Willis, Denzell Feagin and Ismael Kone blazed through the field for the win in a time of 38.88 which is among the 10 best in school history.

Caisa-Marie Lindfors’ outstanding season continued Saturday as her discus throw of 57.14 was good for second place and is the fourth longest in FSU history. Kayla Pinkard was the Seminoles’ other runner-up finisher taking second in the triple jump at 12.72 meters.

DaeQwan Butler was fifth in the men’s 400 meters after being clocked at 46.54 and Cameron Daniel was 11th with a time of 48.25.

Banks added to his outstanding day with a fifth place finish in the men’s 100 meters with a time of 10.20 three spots ahead of teammate Feagin at 10.35.

Xavion Lockwood took third place in the men’s triple jump at 15.07 meters, and Amani Heaven was fifth in the women’s shot put with a throw of 15.37 meters and eighth in the discus with a toss of 47.84 meters.

FSU’s next meet with be the ACC Outdoor Championships in Raleigh, N.C. which run from May 11-13.

———

FSU track and field athlete Jeremiah Davis earned ACC Men’s Field Co-Performer of the Week:

“This is an awesome honor for Jeremiah,” FSU Head Track and Field Coach Bob Braman said. “He’s picked up the outdoor season right where he left off indoor season. Excellent performances like last weekend’s triple jump make him a true two-event (long jump and triple jump) national threat and may put him in the conversation for the Bowerman Award.” Already holding the nation’s top mark in the long jump, Davis moved into the No. 2 spot in the triple jump (behind Miami’s Russell Robinson) with his distance of 16.78 meters (55-0.75) at the LSU Alumni Gold. Davis’ leap was the second-longest in FSU history.

The Seminoles are climbing up in the rankings after winning six of their last seven matches, including a 4-0 win against Louisville in the second round of the ACC Championships. The victory against Louisville helped Florida State advance to the quarterfinal round of the ACC Tournament for the 26th time in school history. Florida State’s 16 wins this season include six ranked wins and two victories over top-20 opponents. Florida State will find out its NCAA Tournament destination Monday. The Women’s NCAA Tournament Selection Show is slated to begin at 6:00 p.m.

———

Durham, N.C. – The No. 18 Florida State men’s tennis team (19-8, 8-4) fell to No. 8 Virginia 4-1 in the semifinals of ACC Championships on Saturday afternoon at Sheffield Indoor Tennis Courts. “I thought that Virginia played a very good match, but I thought that we had some opportunities early on in the doubles matches” head coach Dwayne Hultquist said. “We were up a break at court No. 1, and had multiple break opportunities at court No. 3, but Virginia came up clutch.” Virginia secured the doubles point and a 1-0 lead after winning on court No. 2 and court No. 3. The Cavaliers extended the lead to 3-0 after taking two matches in singles, 6-1, 6-4 victory on court No. 1 and 6-3, 6-2 win at No. 3.

FSU Swim and Dive April Update

Members of the Florida State swimming and diving teams competed in national meets across this month.

The Seminoles earned 15 second swims, bringing home a pair of silver medals from Jokubas Keblys and Marcos Egri-Martin.

Sophie Freeman • British Swimming Championships – April 4-9

Following her rookie season, Sophie Freeman contributed two career-best times at the 2023 British Swimming Championships. Freeman also earned second swims in all three fly events.

Freeman clocked her personal best in the 50m fly at 27.35, finishing third in the ‘B’ final. She also contributed her best in the 100m fly to close out the meet, placing 10th at 1:00.27.

Freeman added a fourth-place finish in the consolation heat of the 200m fly, touching at 2:15.06. She also competed in the 100m free (57.50) and 200m free (2:05.28), placing 27th.

Jokubas Keblys brought home the silver medal in the men’s 50m free, clocking his personal best at 22.23. Keblys also competed in the 100m free, touching at 51.06.

Peter Varjasi also swam his best time in prelims of the men’s 100m free at 49.04. He would place fifth overall at 49.12. Varjasi also competed in the ‘B’ final of the 50m free, placing 11th at 22.59.

Carlos Vasquez earned a second swim in the 200m fly, touching in 20th place at 2:04.14. He also competed in the 100 fly (56.06).

Zsofia Kurdi (26.47) swam in the 50m free and Calvin Groenewold competed in the 50m breast (29.66), 100m breast (1:06.18), and 200m breast (2:25.87). Jaka Pusnik swam in the 200m free (1:55.59) and 200m fly (2:07.73).

Tommaso Baravelli | Tania Quagleri • Italian Swimming Championships – April 13-17

Baravelli swam in the championship heat of the men’s 200m breast, touching at 2:14.40 for fifth place. He also won the ‘B’ final of the 200 IM, touching with a personal best of 2:02.74 after placing 13th in the 100 breast (1:02.29).

Quaglieri competed in three ‘B’ finals, finishing 12th in the 50m back (29.33), ninth in the 100 back (1:02.26), and 50m fly (26.83).

Marcos Egri-Martin • Hungarian National Swimming Championships – April 19-22

Egri-Martin took home the silver medal in the men’s 100m breast with a time of 1:03.55 after turning in his personal best in prelims at 1:03.47.

Egri-Martin also earned a spot in the final of the 50m breast, touching at 29.02 for fourth place, which was his best time.

———

FSU Swim and Dive Hands Out Season Awards

The Florida State swimming and diving teams handed out awards for the 2022-23 season on Saturday.

“It was a great day to come together and celebrate our season,” FSU head coach Neal Studd said. “We’ve built an incredible team culture and I am very proud of our student-athletes and what they’ve achieved this season.”

Yordan Yanchev and Edith Jernstedt were named the Most Valuable for swimming, while Samantha Vear and Tazman Abramowicz took home the honor for divers.

Yanchev won bronze in the 500 free at the ACC Championships, lowering his own school record at 4:12.97. He also competed at his third NCAA Championships where he turned in his fastest 1650 free time (14:56.18).

Jernstedt earned All-America second-team honors after placing 13th in the 200 fly at the NCAA Championships (1:55.15). She also added her career best in the race in prelims at 1:54.64.

Abramowicz made his fifth NCAA Championship appearance after finishing fifth on 3-meter at the ACC Championships. Vear also competed in two championship finals in the springboard events at ACCs, finishing sixth on 3-meter and fourth on 1-meter. She advanced to her first NCAA Championships where she earned All-America second-team honors behind a 10th place finish on 1-meter.

Both Abramowicz and Vear earned All-ACC Academic Team recognition.

Tommaso Baravelli and Julia Mansson took home the Freshman of the Year. Baravelli scored in three events at the ACC Championships and was named to the All-ACC Academic Team.

Mansson qualified for the NCAA Championships as a rookie in the 200 breast, set the Morcom Aquatics Center pool record in the race, and was selected as the ACC Swimmer of the Week on Nov. 1.

In addition, two other freshmen earned team awards including Max Wilson and Sarah Evans.

Wilson was voted the Most Improved along with Maddy Huggins.

Huggins qualified for the NCAA Championships in the 200 breast (2:09.55) after seeing a four-second drop from her rookie year (2:13.65). She also dropped five seconds in the 200 IM (1:59.09), while contributing points in three races at the ACC Championships.

Wilson made an immediate impact during his freshman season, turning in the second-fastest times on the team in the 50 back (22.01) and 100 back (46.40) and third-fastest in the 200 back (1:45.18). He also contributed to the 200 IM depth (1:44.97). Wilson scored at the ACC Championships in the 100 back and 200 IM.

Voted on by their teammates, Brooke Arnold and Jason Martindale won the Hardest Worker Award. The coaches also chose Evans and Mason Herbet for the annual Coaches’ Award.

Arnold swam her best time in the 100 free at the Georgia Invite, while Martindale earned a spot on the ACC team where he scored points for the team in the 200 breast.

Evans earned a spot on the All-ACC Academic Team and scored points for the Noles in the 100 and 200 back at ACCs. A 2022-23 team captain, Herbet finished sixth in the 100 back at the ACC Championships and was also a part of four relays.

The team captains for the 2023-24 season were revealed. Also chosen by their teammates, Herbet will serve his second season as the men’s team captain and will be joined by David Quirie, and Zach Smith. The women will be led by Jernstedt, Victoria Cervantes, Jaden Herbert, and Phoebe Griffiths.

The Seminoles also recognized 15 seniors, including NCAA qualifier, German national champion, and school record holder Peter Varjasi, who will return to FSU for 2023-24 for a fifth season.

Other Cool Stuff

Florida State University’s graduate programs have been ranked among the nation’s best in the latest edition of Best Graduate Schools by U.S. News & World Report:

have been ranked among the nation’s best in the latest edition of Best Graduate Schools by U.S. News & World Report: College of Education: No. 21 overall and No. 13 among publics

College of Business: No. 16 overall and No. 8 among publics (MBA specialty in Real Estate)

Askew School of Public Administration and Policy: No. 26 among public universities and No. 39 overall (Public Affairs)

College of Nursing: No. 33 overall and No. 24 among publics (Doctor of Nursing Practice program)

FAMU-FSU College of Engineering: No. 92 overall (graduate program) and No. 42 among public institutions (Industrial Engineering), No. 77 among public universities (Civil Engineering), and No. 84 among publics (Electrical Engineering).

The Tomahawk Nation podcast channel, presented by SB Nation, features insider Seminoles recruiting, football, basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer analysis and commentary, featuring shows hosted by staff writers Tim Alumbaugh, Matt Minnick, Michael Rogner, Brian Pellerin, and Ben Meyerson, featuring contributions by Joshua Pick, David Stout, Jon Marchant, Max Escarpio and the entire Tomahawk Nation staff, produced by managing editor Perry Kostidakis....{continued}