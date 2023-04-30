No. 4 FSU Softball run rules Notre Dame; sweeps the Irish

On Saturday, Florida State softball claimed the series win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Previously, they played their first extra inning game in game one and overtook the Irish.

Sunday’s matchup was for the sweep, and Friday’s starters got the nod again. Against Payton Tidd, the Seminoles came out swinging. Starting off with a double from Kaley Mudge, Kalei Harding walked with one out. A ground out moved both runners into scoring position for Michaela Edenfield. Only one out, Edenfield singled to bring home both runners.

A walk and single loaded the bases, but a foul out ended any further scoring for Florida State. Moving down to the bottom of the inning, Kathryn Sandercock allowed only one base runner via an error, but didn’t allow the run to score.

After both teams went quietly in the 2nd, and a minimal hail delay, the ‘Noles went back to the bats. With Harding stepping in against Tidd, the Seminole third baseman went yard off of the starter. Going up 3-0 and no outs yet recorded, FSU and Notre Dame entered yet another hail delay for less than 5 minutes.

In the 4th, Hallie Wacaser started off with a hit by pitch. Following her teammate, Bethaney Keen dropped in a single into the outfield. With two runners on, Josie Muffley reached on a throwing error in fielding her but, which allowed a run to score.

Leading 4-0, the lineup turned over for the ‘Noles. Digging in, Mudge singled into centerfield as well, scoring the pair of baserunners. The two additional RBI’s ended the day for Tidd, as Shannon Becker came on in relief.

With no outs and a new pitcher, Jahni Kerr singled back up the middle to put her and Mudge on the corners. In the steal attempt from Kerr, the throw was high which allowed Mudge to score and get Kerr to third base.

Quickly approaching run rule territory, Harding singled to add the 8th run of the ballgame. Becker was able to secure the first out of her day with a strikeout, but was set to face Edenfield. Down 0-2 in the count against Becker, Edenfield sent a pitch out of the ballpark to give the ‘Noles a more sizable lead.

A single from Devyn Flaherty kept the inning going, and brought up Wacaser for the second time in the 4th. Continuing her weekend, Wacaser singled to put another two runners on. The hit off of Becker ended her day and brought in Micaela Kastor from the bullpen.

Up 10-0 to the Irish, FSU faced the third pitcher of the ballgame. Standing in again, Keen singled off of the new Notre Dame pitcher to bring in Flaherty from second base. Kastor was able to get a strike out for the second out. A walk was issued, but a ground out ended the inning after 14 batters, 8 runs and 8 hits for FSU.

Returning to the circle, Sandercock gave up a lead off double in the bottom of the 4th. A ball put into play was good enough for a double play after the throw from Muffley to Keen, to new third baseman Krystina Hartley to get the runner trying to take another base. With two outs on the board, Lonni Alameda elected for the pitching change to Makenna Reid. Only needing to face one batter, Reid got out of the inning.

Still applying pressure in the 5th, Hartley doubled and took third base on the throwing error. Kastor was able to secure to two strike outs with the runner on third. Still with Hartley looming at third, Flaherty reached on a fielder error that allowed Hartley to become the 12th RBI of the game.

A strike out from Kastor ended the inning and gave the ball back to Reid. Looking to get three outs for the run rule, Reid, along with her defense, sat down the Irish.

FSU claims the sweep over Notre Dame with a 12-0 run rule win.

Gwyn’s Player of the Game

The offense! As a team, FSU went 13-28 with 10 RBI, 2 2B, 2 HR, 3 BB, 5 K, 2 HBP.

Up next

FSU will travel to Gainesville for the final matchup with the Florida Gators. The game will be May 3rd at 6 pm on ESPNU.