No. 6 FSU Softball remains unconquered against No. 4 Clemson; claims series win

Coming into the series, Florida State softball was undefeated against Clemson. Now with the first ever series in South Carolina, the ‘Noles looked to make a huge statement on the road.

Game 1: FSU 7-0 Clemson

In her first career start, Makenna Reid looked to take down the Tiger offense, squaring off against a dangerous lineup that included the Clemson starter, Valerie Cagle.

Through three innings, each pitcher dealt scoreless frames, limiting baserunners and hits. in her first three innings as a starter, Reid racked up 5 strikeouts.

Got ya



Kenna gets the strikeout to get out of a mini jam



Still scoreless through two



In the bottom of the 4th, Reid gave up a lead off hit to Cagle, which ended her start. In relief was Ali DuBois, who tossed a completely opposite look than Reid’s speed. With a runner on base, the pinch runner for Cagle stole second, but was left there as DuBois got a strike out and two fly outs.

To the top of the 5th, it was time to break out. Mack Leonard reached on a lead off error from the Clemson infield. With Hallie Wacaser at bat, she poked a single into the outfield to put two on and no outs, and a stolen base put her on second. Now with two runners in scoring position, Jahni Kerr reached on a fielder’s choice. The Tigers defense opted to try for the out at home to get the pinch runner, Amaya Ross, but her speed was too much for the defense.

EVERYONE'S SAFE AND THE NOLES HAVE THE LEAD‼️



On the very next pitch, Michaela Edenfield doubled to score two more runs. A base running mistake followed by a ground out and strike out ended FSU’s chance to score more. However, the ‘Noles led by 3-0 heading into the bottom of the 5th.

YES MICHAELA‼️‼️‼️



NOLES UP 3-0 WITH JUST ONE OUT



A one out bunt in the bottom half started Clemson off with a baserunner. A fly ball out to right field was dropped for an error, allowing two Tigers to sit on base. Against DuBois, McKenzie Clark put up a fight but popped over to third for the second out. Electing to go to the bullpen, Lonni Alameda went to Kathryn Sandercock.

After the fly out from Sandercock to end the 5th, FSU got on base in the 6th. Reaching on an error, Kalei Harding reached second on a wild pitch and Wacaser walked to put two on again. A single from Kerr tacked on another run for FSU. A stolen base for Kerr had a runner in scoring position, but that didn’t matter to Edenfield. Edenfield became the first player to homer off of Cagle this season with her three run blast.

AREA 51 HAS MADE HER MARK IN CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA‼️‼️‼️



NOLES BLOW THIS OPEN AND ITS 7-0



After walking Cagle to lead off the 6th, Sandercock got the next three batters out on 5 pitches to head into the 7th inning. Scoreless against relief pitcher Reagan Spencer, the Seminoles headed into the final 3 outs. 3 up and 3 down for Sandercock secured the first win of the day.

Game 2: FSU 4-1 Clemson

Sandercock got the start after finishing out game one, this time pitching against Millie Thompson for the Tigers. Thompson retired the side in the 1st, while Sandercock had her defense help her out in the bottom half.

We've already seen that offense, but Michaela shows off her arm here in the first



Still scoreless into the 3rd, Katie Dack started off with a lead off single. Two sacrifice bunts pushed her over to third base, and the single and speed from Flaherty scored her teammate. FSU broke open the score as Flaherty was left on base.

SPEED KILLS⚡️⚡️⚡️



Dev gets the infield single, and the Noles are up 1-0‼️‼️



Still against Thompson in the 4th, Leonard and Wacaser started with two singles. With no outs, Kerr added the third single of the inning, which scored the pair. A fielder’s choice put an out on the board, and a walk to Dack added another baserunner. As the 9 hole hitter, Josie Muffley flew out to put the 3rd run up.

LET'S GO JJ‼️‼️



She singles to bring home Mack to extend the lead to 2-0‼️



Clemson got their first run of the day in the bottom of the 4th off of a solo shot from Cagle, but Sandercock retired her next three batters.

In the 6th, Kerr started off with a solo homerun off of relief pitcher Brooke McCubbin. The ‘Noles loaded the bases after her, but couldn't capitalize after a line out to end the inning. After 6, FSU led 4-1.

OFF THE SCOREBOARD AND GONE



HAVE YOURSELF A DAY JJ‼️



Clemson went with their third pitcher of the game, back to Reagan Spencer, in the 7th. Both Spencer and Sandercock, who had gone the full seven innings, went 1-2-3, as FSU claimed game two from the Clemson Tigers. FSU claimed their first ever top 5 road series win.

STATEMENT = ✔️



Gwyn’s Players of the Day

Michaela Edenfield had 5 of the team 7 RBI in game one. 2-3 at the plate, Edenfield also had 1 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 0 BB, 0 K.

Jahni Kerr, much like always, was red hot in game two. Kerr had a 3-4 day in the second game, with 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 HR, 0 BB, 0 K.

Up next

FSU will conclude their series with Clemson on Friday at 7 pm on ESPN2