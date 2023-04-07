No. 6 FSU Softball sweeps No. 4 Clemson in all around battle

After claiming the series in a double header on Thursday, Florida State softball prepared for the series finale on Friday against top 5 ranked Clemson.

After starting game one, Clemson’s Valerie Cagle got the start again for game two. Against the Seminole lineup in the first, it was a quick 1-2-3 inning. While for FSU starter, Allison Royalty, it was harder to end the inning.

After securing the first out, Royalty gave up a double to McKenzie Clark. With Clark on base and the speed, Valerie Cagle reached on an error from the Seminole infield. A few more outs for Royalty ended the inning, this time with a 1-0 Clemson advantage.

Back out for the top of the 2nd, Cagle got her first two outs before giving up a walk to Michaela Edenfield. Still having trouble with the strike zone, a second walk was issued to Kaley Mudge. A close play and fast running from Katie Dack to beat out an infield single had FSU on the board.

That's a good piece of hitting right there



Katie beats the throw, and the Noles have tied it up at 1 ‼️‼️#Team40 pic.twitter.com/wE2Co4jATy — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 7, 2023

Royalty dealt her first 1-2-3 inning in the 2nd, and Cagle worked around a one out double from Devyn Flaherty. During the inning, Flaherty exited the game after sliding back into second off of a line drive to the Clemson shortstop. She was taken out for Madi Frey as a pinch runner, and replaced defensively by Amaya Ross. The ESPN2 broadcast showed Flaherty being taken care of by the Clemson athletic training staff, and icing her left shoulder.

A clean 3rd went on to the 4th, which started off with a hit by pitch from Makenna Reid, who tossed in the third inning. The subbed in pinch runner came around to score during the next batter, after a snap throw to first from Edenfield went down the right field line. The runner allowed Clemson to claim the go ahead run in the middle innings. Settling down, Reid got out of the inning, with a little help from her defense.

HALLIE



She saves a run here in the bottom of the fourth



E4 | FSU 1 CU 2



ACC Network@NCAASoftball pic.twitter.com/tkuiiqDDOt — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 8, 2023

In the 5th, Mudge started things off with a perfectly placed bunt to lead it. Advancing on a wild pitch and a walk to Dack, FSU had two runners on. A close fielder’s choice to get Mudge out at third was unsuccessful, allowing Josie Muffley to load the bases.

Now batting in place of Flaherty, Amaya Ross flew out to deep right field. The sacrifice was enough to score Mudge and tie the game at 2. With Wacaser at the plate, she put a ball into play that the infield was able to get the out at home. Now that Wacaser was at first, and Muffley at third, Muffley wanted to play offense. Catching the entire infield off guard, Muffley stole home to give FSU the lead.

ALL OUT. ALL THE TIME. NOLES HAVE THE LEAD‼️‼️‼️‼️



ACC Network pic.twitter.com/gUjkW2QsVJ — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 8, 2023

After three solid innings from Reid, Kathryn Sandercock entered in the bottom of the 6th. A lead off walk proved to be not costly as Sandercock got the next three batters. For the top of the 7th, FSU went 1-2-3 off of Cagle. In the bottom, Sandercock faced 9, then the top of the order for the first time. Against Reedy Davenport and Maddie Moore, FSU got the outs. With McKenzie Clark, she singled into left field, but absolutely clutch defense, and baserunning mistakes, got Clark thrown out at 2nd to end the game. Kaley Mudge combined with new second baseman, Avery Weisbrook to make the series ending play.

OH MY GOODNESS NOLES WIN NOLES WIN NOLES WIN‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/Op6eDPtiU1 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 8, 2023

Florida State now holds sole possession of first place in the ACC, along with remaining undefeated all time against the Clemson Tigers. Clemson now loses three straight for the first time all season.

Gwyn’s Player of the Game

Everybody!

Up next

FSU will host Jacksonville for a midweek on April 12th at 6 pm on ACCNX