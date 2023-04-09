Sunday Seminoles Summary: Softball sweeps Clemson, Beach Volleyball digging, Baseball balking, and other FSU sports news

The staff of Tomahawk Nation would like to wish our readers and their families best wishes and much happiness during these holidays.

Just in case you missed the last ‘TN Triple-S’ coverage of Florida State Seminoles athletics, here is the recap: Sunday Seminoles Summary: Softball slugging, Beach Volleyball spiking, Baseball slumping, and other FSU sports news.

Many of the Florida State winter sports are winding down, but a couple of the womens sports teams are still rocking and rolling.

The Seminole Softball team swept Clemson and are in sole possesion of first place in the ACC.

The ‘Noles Beach Volleyball team have been dominating their opponents with a 26-3 overall, record, and are still undefeated at home (8-0).

The baseball team have finally won a game. The win snapped the longest losing streak in the programs history.

Unfortunately, they have now started another losing streak (0-2) and will be traveling down to Pigsville for a midweek game with the Gators.

After claiming the series in a double header on Thursday, Florida State softball prepared for the series finale on Friday against top 5 ranked Clemson.

After starting game one, Clemson’s Valerie Cagle got the start again for game two. Against the Seminole lineup in the first, it was a quick 1-2-3 inning. While for FSU starter, Allison Royalty, it was harder to end the inning....{continued}

———

Sandercock got the start after finishing out game one, this time pitching against Millie Thompson for the Tigers. Thompson retired the side in the 1st, while Sandercock had her defense help her out in the bottom half....{continued}

———

In her first career start, Makenna Reid looked to take down the Tiger offense, squaring off against a dangerous lineup that included the Clemson starter, Valerie Cagle.

Through three innings, each pitcher dealt scoreless frames, limiting baserunners and hits. in her first three innings as a starter, Reid racked up 5 strikeouts....{continued}

———

Week 8 @FSU_Softball rankings

D1Softball: 6

SoftballAmerica: 7

USA Softball: 6

Coaches: 6

ExtraInning: 7

RPI: 9 — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) April 4, 2023

———

The star⭐️



Mack was named an NFCA Top Performer earlier today after her successful weekend on the diamond #Team40 pic.twitter.com/gSDQL69Khc — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 5, 2023

Florida State (13-17, 4-10) finally got a glimpse of what a Link Jarrett team looks like in 2023 but it was the team wearing orange and purple that provided that vision. Clemson (18-14, 3-8) got timely hits, limited their strike outs, played good defense, ran aggressively and stole opportunities from their opponents....{continued}

———

Jackson Baumeister was phenomenal for FSU (13-16, 4-9) striking out 14 in seven innings and giving up no runs. He gave up four hits and only one was for extra bases. Florida State really needed a start like this and Baumeister was up to the task. FSU took game one over Clemson (17-14, 2-8) 5-1 snapping their 10 game losing streak....{continued}

———

Florida State (12-16, 3-9) dropped their 10th straight game losing the Jacksonville Dolphins (20-10, 5-4).

Florida State sent Ryan Denison out for his second start and he didn’t last long. A lead-off single didn’t seem like it would result in much after Denison got a fly out and ground but a double, walk and grand slam staked JU to a 4-0 lead....{continued}

———

The Florida State Seminoles (12-15, 3-9) got swept by Miami over the weekend to lose their ninth straight game, continuing the longest losing streak in program history. FSU is in a rough spot as across the board, nothing is going well — while they did show some fight against Miami, they couldn’t get the job done in any of the matchups....{continued}

Some respect for the Seminoles in the Women’s Way-Too-Early Top 25:

———

Florida State sets a new school record for 182 blocks in a single season.

VCU transfer Jalen DeLoach, brother of Florida State linebacker Kalen, has included FSU in his top 6:

Decision Coming Soon ❤️4️⃣ pic.twitter.com/i5TyLXjKQE — D I F F E R E N T (@JalenDeloach) April 4, 2023

———

Former Seminoles star Scottie Barnes was recently featured on the NBA app, talking about his unique path to the league.

Watch a behind the scenes look at @ScottBarnes561's journey in the NBA on Episode 8 of Pass The Rock on the NBA app!



: https://t.co/A42s8TRDOT#NolesInThePros | @NBA pic.twitter.com/R8jJxS8DcX — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) April 5, 2023

———

Robert Johnson went to the crossroads and sold his soul to the devil, but unless you know something I don’t, that’s probably not an option for FSU basketball. The ‘Noles will stay earthbound, and likely tie the record for most losses in program history...{continued}

———

This is the place we’ve set up for our members to discuss the Florida State Seminoles men’s basketball for any breaking news, recruiting, players eligible for the NBA Draft, and any other basketball related news you may want to bring up for discussion....{Continued}

The leader after Day one at the Masters? Brooks Koepka:

———

FSU golf prepares for weekend Masters festivities.

It’s @themasters ⛳️ week which means “Champions Dinner” is served ️



One of the many traditions at the Masters is that the previous year's winner gets to choose what's served when all the former champs get together for their annual meal.



Which #Noles menu are you choosing? pic.twitter.com/B0SdtEBO6l — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) April 5, 2023

———

The No. 12 Florida State women’s golf team fell to NC State in the final round of the Wolfpack Match Play Invitational:

Lottie Woad was the first Seminole to enter the clubhouse with a 7&6 victory over her N.C. State opponent Lauren Olivares. Woad’s victory was the best match play result in the Seminoles’ three rounds of golf. Woad only waver from the lead in her match was on her opening hole where the pair tied with even scores of a four. From that point on, she won nearly every hole to finalize the match on the 12th hole. Madison Hewlett won her second match of the event, maintaining a 15 hole lead over her opponent and finishing the match play on the 18th hole at 1-up. Kaylah Williams went wire-to-wire with N.C. State competitor Vania Simont in the final round. Williams saw herself 2-down at the turn, but quickly gained two strokes on Simont, tying the match on the 12th hole and maintaining the tie until the 18th hole. Simont scored a three on the 18th, while Williams was unable to match her competitor and scored a four to lose the match by one. Katherine Cook opened her match 1-down after her N.C. State opponent scored a five on the first hole of the match, with Cook scoring a six. Cook won the third hole to tie the score, then won the fifth hole to keep an on-and-off lead up until the 11th hole. Over the next three holes, Cook and Amezcua would switch leads, with Amezcua ultimately winning the 14th hole to take control of the match and win 1UP on the 18th. Alice Hodge began her match against opponent Caitlin Whitehead 1-up after scoring a four on the 1st hole compared to Whitehead’s five. Whitehead won the second and fourth hole to grasp a lead that never wavered through the rest of the match. Although Hodge refused to back down from the match, lowering a 3-up lead by Whitehead to only one on the 16th hole, Whitehead won the 17th to finalize the match 2&1. Florida State closed their season with the Wolfpack Match Play Invitation. Post-season is up next for the Seminoles with the ACC Championship beginning on April 13th at Sedgefield Golf Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

An SEC vs. ACC matchup awaits the Seminoles soccer team.

Don't miss your chance to catch some Seminole Soccer this spring



Auburn

Apr. 22

⏰2 p.m.

Seminole Soccer Complex#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/glAjrgReON — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) April 5, 2023

———

It has been about two weeks since Florida State fell to North Carolina in the first national semifinal game. Therefore enough time has passed to allow us to evaluate the season a bit more dispassionately. We will also discuss the (very) early prospects for next season.

These are real questions posed by real people in the sense that they are actual questions (they end in a question mark) and I am a real person. I have written all of the questions....{continued}

Senior Sunday



Thank you for everything, seniors. You will be missed!#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/bT5Nl7NSNl — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) April 2, 2023

No. 18 Florida State Shuts Out Boston College and UNCW

The No. 18 Florida State men’s tennis team defeated Boston College 7-0 and UNC Wilmington 4-0 on Friday at the Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Center.

Florida State jumped out to an early 1-0 lead against Boston College after it won the doubles point.

Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc and Joshua Dous-Karpenschif gave FSU its first doubles win of the afternoon after their 6-1 win on court No. 1, and then John Bernard and Jamie Connel’s 6-4 victory on court No. 3 clinched the doubles point for the Seminoles.

Bernard doubled the Seminoles lead with the first singles point after his 6-1, 6-1 straight-set victory on court No. 6.

Andreja Petrovic’s 6-0, 6-3 win on court No. 2 put the Noles only one point away from clinching the match. This was Petrovic’s first time playing at court No. 2 this season.

The match was clinched when Alex Bulte won 6-2, 6-1 in straight sets on court No. 4. Bulte has a 6-1 record in dual matches this spring.

Connel and Pourroy took home victories on court No.3 and court No. 1 to give the Noles a 6-0 lead. Connel had a 6-3, 6-2 victory on court No. 3, and Pourroy’s 6-0, 6-3 win gave him his second win while playing at No. 1 this season.

Maks Silagy secured Florida State’s fourth 7-0 sweep of the season with his 6-4, 3-6, 1-0 (2) three-set-victory on court No. 5.

Florida State secured an early 1-0 lead against UNCW after winning doubles matchups on court No. 1 and court No. 2.

Cornut-Chauvinc and Dous-Karpenschif clinched the first doubles win with a 6-3 victory. Bulte and Pourroy clinched the doubles point with a 6-3 win on court No. 1.

Cornut-Chauvinc opened the scoring in singles play with a 6-0, 6-3 straight-set victory on court No. 1 to give the Seminoles a 2-0 lead.

Petrovic put Florida State in position to clinch the match after his 6-0, 6-4 win on court No. 4 gave the Seminoles their third point of the evening.

Connel’s 6-1, 7-5 victory earned the Seminoles the 4-0 win, the seventh time this season that Florida State has won a match without conceding a point.

Florida State is now 17-5 overall and 8-2 in the ACC this season. The Seminoles round out the regular season when they travel to play No. 13 North Carolina next Friday, and No. 16 Duke on Sunday.

———

No. 18 Florida State Completes Comeback, Defeats No. 44 Miami 4-3

The No. 18 Florida State men’s tennis team defeated No. 44 Miami 4-3 on Wednesday evening at Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Center.

“Tonight, we really had to dig deep, Miami came out and played really well and won the doubles point, and continued the momentum in singles and won a got bunch of quick first sets,” head coach Dwayne Hultquist said. “We had to fight back, which shows our capacity as a team to never be out. The crowd is a big advantage for us, and they stayed the full time. It was great having them cheering us on, and at times when we needed to get picked up, they helped pick us up.”

Miami jumped out to an early 1-0 lead after it won the doubles point.

The Hurricanes doubled their lead following a 6-3, 6-3 victory on court No. 5.

Down 3-1 in set two, Jamie Connel won three straight points to take a 4-3 lead before earning the Seminoles their first point with a 6-4, 6-4 straight-sets victory on court No. 6.

Trailing 2-1 with all four remaining matches in third sets, Florida State needed three victories to secure the win over Miami.

After dropping the first set, Loris Pourroy battled back, winning his second set 6-3 and forcing a third set to be played. Pourroy forced a tiebreaker before winning it 12-10 to tie the match at 2-2.

Joshua Dous-Karpenschif’s come-from-behind win on court No. 3 gave the Seminoles their first lead of the match. Dous-Karpenschif’s 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (1) win extended his unbeaten streak in singles play to 10 matches.

Miami tied the match at 3-3 with a win on court No. 3.

On court No. 1 Cornut-Chauvinc won five straight games to win 6-4 in his third set. Cornut-Chauvinc’s 7-6 (3), 6-7 (7), 6-4 three-set victory gave Florida State its fourth point of the afternoon, clinching the win.

“It was a great match; it showed all the ebbs and flows of a college tennis match,” Hultquist said. “Loris was down 6-3 in third set tiebreaker, Josh was deuce point to lose, our back was against the wall and those guys came through. Antoine was down 4-1 in the third set and won five straight games to come back and win it for us.”

Florida State is now 15-5 overall on the season and 7-2 in the ACC. The Seminoles host Boston College and UNC Wilmington on Friday at 12:00 and 6:00 p.m. Admission to home matches is free. Live stats and live video will be available on Seminoles.com.

FSU Defeats No. 23 Notre Dame 4-1

The Florida State women’s tennis team (11-9, 4-6 ACC) defeated No. 23 Notre Dame (13-8, 4-6) 4-1 on Thursday at the Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Center.

“Our response to losing the doubles point was about as perfect as it could have been,” head coach Jenifer Hyde said. “We had a complete team effort versus a very good Notre Dame program. I’m so proud of the girls.”

The Irish kicked off the match with wins at No. 2 and No. 1 doubles to take an early 1-0 lead. Kristyna Lavickova and Millie Bissett were tied 5-5 at No. 3 when the doubles point was clinched.

Florida State’s Vic Allen tied the match with a 6-4, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles against the 53rd-ranked Page Freeman. The Seminoles took the lead when Bissett won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 5 singles.

Florida State extended the lead when Alice Amendola defeated Rylie Hanford 7-6 (9), 6-0 at No. 6 singles.

Junior Ellie Schoppe clinched the team victory when she won 6-2, 2-6, 6-0 against No. 70 Julia Andreach at No. 2 singles.

Lavickova won her first set 6-3 and was ahead 6-5 in her second set when the match was clinched.

The Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Center had an outstanding attendance for tonight’s match.

“To look up into the stands and see us be three rows thick of fan up and down all six courts means so much for the program,” Hyde said.

Florida State returns to action Saturday against Louisville and FAMU at noon and 4 p.m., respectively. Live stats and video will be available on Seminoles.com. Admission to the Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Center is free.

SEMINOLES START UNCONQUERED INVITATIONAL 2-0

The No. 3 Florida State Seminoles started off the Unconquered Invitational 2-0. The Noles beath Southern Miss and conference foe No. 5 LSU on the day.

FSU 5, Southern Miss 0

The Noles came out hot for the first match of the day, sweeping Southern Miss 5-0.

Raelyn White and Caitlin Godwin were dominant on court three. The duo took the first set efficiently with a 21-5 win. White and Godwin carried their momentum into the second set and quickly got the win 21-13.

Maddie Anderson and Paige Kalkhoff were on a mission on court one. The duo were surgical in both sets, winning 21-15 in the first set and 21-18 in the second set.

Alex Hilton and Cassie Anderson played well on court five, not letting Southern Miss have a chance to take a dual point. The pair won the first set 21-14 and played even better in the second set to win 21-13.

Audrey Rothman and Caitlin Moon were also efficient on court four. Moon and Rothman took the first set a quick 21-10 and followed up in the second set with a 21-16 win.

Anna Long and Jordan Polo were impressive on court two. The duo won the first set off some great defensive play 21-11. Polo and Long did not let the break between sets get to them, as the pair came out hot in the second set winning 21-14. This win marked Jordan Polo’s 100th career win.

FSU 4, No. 5 LSU 1

Maddie Anderson and Paige Kalkhoff got the action started for the Seminoles on court one. The pair were dominant against the Tiger’s pair winning the first set 21-13 and the second set 21-14.

Anna Long and Jordan Polo had a battle in the first set, going to extra points but pulling out a 25-23 win. The duo found their groove in the second set and won 21-16.

Caitlin Moon and Audrey Rothman had very close sets on court three, but the pair was able to win the first set 21-18. Rothman and Moon kept their play consistent and won the second set 21-19.

Alexis Durish and Makenna Wolfe continued their dominance on court five. Wolfe and Durish had a rocky start, losing the first set 21-17, but came back in the second firing on all cylinders to win 21-15 and force a third set. The third set was close but Wolfe and Durish were able to seal a 15-13 victory.

Caitlin Godwin and Raelyn White fought hard on court four but were unable to hold off LSU. The duo lost the first set 21-18 and the second set 21-16, giving LSU their first and only dual point of the match.

Play will continue tomorrow with the first match being at 11:00 a.m. ET against No. 7 Loyola Marymount. The matches tomorrow will be played to decision and be rolling starts due to the chance on inclement weather.

———

Yet another “Pair of the Week” for the Seminoles.

Anna Long and Jordan Polo have been named CCSA Pair of the Week‼️‼️



Long and Polo had the clinching point in an upset win over No. 2 UCLA #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/ppNwnyV3NN — FSU Beach Volleyball (@FSU_BeachVB) April 5, 2023

Other Cool Stuff

Florida State University took home the People’s Choice Award at the sixth annual ACC InVenture Prize competition — a Shark Tank-style competition where 15 schools have undergraduate students pitch their inventions and businesses.

Via FSU, mechanical engineering majors Michael Romega, Kristine Villarino, Andrew Burkhardt, Caleb Ward and Max McCammon won the prize for their technology, extraBREATH, which treats patients with severe lung injuries while eliminating the need for medical sedation and its negative side effects.

‘Nearly 500 days into his tenure at the helm of Florida State athletics, Michael Alford has made some major strides for his department. The biggest of those is coming from the football program.

In that short time frame, the team has gone from cellar dwellers to a likely preseason top-ten team with a commitment to the transfer portal and NIL. Off the field, they’ve broken ground on a new football-only facility after a strong fundraising effort and scheduled a marquee international game in Ireland — something he says has been months in the making.

“I have a great relationship with John Anthony, who is one of the founders of that game,” Alford told the Seminole Wrap. “He approached me... and he said, ‘Hey, would you ever consider it?’ And I said, ‘of course, you know, but there’s got to be certain parameters in place. I’m not going to give up a home game.’”...{continued}

