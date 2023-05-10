Podcast: Softball wins conference title, claims No. 1 seed in ACC Tournament

The Florida State softball team has become the ACC regular season champions for the first time since 2019, and in a dominant fashion. The Seminoles swept six of the eight conference series and finished three games ahead of Duke in the ACC standings.

The team returns to South Bend, the site of one of their recent three-game victories, with hopes of adding the ACC Tournament trophy to their regular season crown.

In this week’s episode of the Seminole Softball Wrap, Gwyn Rhodes and Brian Pellerin reflect on the team’s progress throughout the season, their path ahead in the ACC Tournament, and any lingering uncertainties about the team.

One question concerns who will step up as the team’s top starter, besides Makenna and Kat. Additionally, will the offense-by-committee approach be beneficial or potentially harmful to the team’s postseason success? Finally, is the team’s aggressive baserunning an advantage or a disadvantage?

Plus, yes, after weeks of anticipation, we get the details of Gwyn’s Taylor Swift concert experience.

