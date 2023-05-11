Noles News: Softball continues to collect seasonal accolades

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Football

Class of 2024 linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins announces that he’s received an offer from Florida State. The Seminoles have been recruiting the LB position at a higher rate the past few months, with a couple of veterans set to enter what may be their final season.

After a great conversation with Coach Shannon I am truly blessed to receive an offer from Florida State University!! Go Noles @CoachAdamFuller @hastings_coach @RLS2294 @RyanBartow @FSU_Recruiting pic.twitter.com/FO2u1gHyPR — Timir Hickman-Collins (@nolimitmoo11) May 11, 2023

Four-star cornerback Onis Konanbanny also received an official offer.

Fabien Lovett and the “Keep Climbing Foundation” continue to work toward their aid to the Mississippi Relief Fund.”

Thank you to everyone who supported the Mississippi Relief Fund!



All proceeds have gone to the GMBSC of MS, an organization that has been serving hot meals and providing resources to those affected by the tornado@fabo_54 @JarrianJones @trey_uno1 @Quindarriusjon1 @psurtain23 pic.twitter.com/3IFOPL0Wtg — Keep Climbing Family Foundation (@KeepClimbingff) May 10, 2023

Softball

The Seminoles begin their road in the ACC tournament today, as the Quarterfinals are underway.

FSU star Kathryn Sandercock has officially been announced as the ACC Pitcher of the Year:

NO ONE BETTER



Kat is your ACC Pitcher of the Year #Team40 pic.twitter.com/wmIzbNuCSg — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 10, 2023

Sandercock joined the ACC Network crew yesterday to talk about her recent accomplishment, as well as the Noles immense success this season.

"What just makes the team special is the culture of family at Florida State and how we all just really buy into that." —@k_sandercock



This @FSU_Softball team is ready to make a run pic.twitter.com/ZIVcubaAWp — ACC Network (@accnetwork) May 10, 2023

The epitome of a successful softball program:

Noles put an ACC-leading 8 athletes on the All-ACC first, second and third teams



Makenna also earns a spot on the All-Freshmen Team #Team40 pic.twitter.com/gMET8Qgezp — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 10, 2023

Lonni Alameda secures her sixth Coach of the Year award after leading the Seminoles toward an ACC regular season championship.

Our leader >>>>>



Coacha picks up her 6th ACC Coach of the Year Award #Team40 pic.twitter.com/BkJtWQaHP7 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 10, 2023

All Sports

Kaylah Williams has a tremendous showing in the Raleigh Regional, cementing a new postseason low of 72.

Postseason calls for career lows



Kaylah Williams ties her career-best score with a final round even-par finish at the Raleigh Regional #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/rlxxb4lSDX — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) May 11, 2023

Florida State will be participating in the NCAA Nationa Finals after a top-five finish in the Raleigh Regional.

Ticket Punched ✔️



Click the link below to read more on how Florida State secured a top-five finish in the final round of the Raleigh Regional #NCAAwgolf https://t.co/TBlBUOFZms — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) May 10, 2023

Former Nole and LHP prospect Parker Messick notches seven strikeouts while allowing just one hit for the Cleveland Guardians minor league club.