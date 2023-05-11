 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Noles News: Softball continues to collect seasonal accolades

Seminoles begin the ACC title race

By maxescarpio
NCAA Softball: Women’s College World Series Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Football

Class of 2024 linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins announces that he’s received an offer from Florida State. The Seminoles have been recruiting the LB position at a higher rate the past few months, with a couple of veterans set to enter what may be their final season.

Four-star cornerback Onis Konanbanny also received an official offer.

Fabien Lovett and the “Keep Climbing Foundation” continue to work toward their aid to the Mississippi Relief Fund.”

Softball

The Seminoles begin their road in the ACC tournament today, as the Quarterfinals are underway.

FSU star Kathryn Sandercock has officially been announced as the ACC Pitcher of the Year:

Sandercock joined the ACC Network crew yesterday to talk about her recent accomplishment, as well as the Noles immense success this season.

The epitome of a successful softball program:

Lonni Alameda secures her sixth Coach of the Year award after leading the Seminoles toward an ACC regular season championship.

All Sports

Kaylah Williams has a tremendous showing in the Raleigh Regional, cementing a new postseason low of 72.

Florida State will be participating in the NCAA Nationa Finals after a top-five finish in the Raleigh Regional.

Former Nole and LHP prospect Parker Messick notches seven strikeouts while allowing just one hit for the Cleveland Guardians minor league club.

