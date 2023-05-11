Noles News: Softball continues to collect seasonal accolades

Recruiting
Football
Class of 2024 linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins announces that he’s received an offer from Florida State. The Seminoles have been recruiting the LB position at a higher rate the past few months, with a couple of veterans set to enter what may be their final season.
After a great conversation with Coach Shannon I am truly blessed to receive an offer from Florida State University!! Go Noles @CoachAdamFuller @hastings_coach @RLS2294 @RyanBartow @FSU_Recruiting pic.twitter.com/FO2u1gHyPR— Timir Hickman-Collins (@nolimitmoo11) May 11, 2023
Four-star cornerback Onis Konanbanny also received an official offer.
#AGTG after a great call with @CoachGMoss I am extremely blessed to receive an offer from Florida State University @FSUFootball @psurtain23 @CoachAdamFuller @coachdtwhite pic.twitter.com/POh9malyRJ— Onis “O” Konanbanny '2025 (@KonanbannyOnis) May 10, 2023
Fabien Lovett and the “Keep Climbing Foundation” continue to work toward their aid to the Mississippi Relief Fund.”
Thank you to everyone who supported the Mississippi Relief Fund!— Keep Climbing Family Foundation (@KeepClimbingff) May 10, 2023
All proceeds have gone to the GMBSC of MS, an organization that has been serving hot meals and providing resources to those affected by the tornado@fabo_54 @JarrianJones @trey_uno1 @Quindarriusjon1 @psurtain23 pic.twitter.com/3IFOPL0Wtg
Softball
The Seminoles begin their road in the ACC tournament today, as the Quarterfinals are underway.
Our time #Team40 pic.twitter.com/LKKvDGT2DB— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 11, 2023
FSU star Kathryn Sandercock has officially been announced as the ACC Pitcher of the Year:
NO ONE BETTER— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 10, 2023
Kat is your ACC Pitcher of the Year #Team40 pic.twitter.com/wmIzbNuCSg
Sandercock joined the ACC Network crew yesterday to talk about her recent accomplishment, as well as the Noles immense success this season.
"What just makes the team special is the culture of family at Florida State and how we all just really buy into that." —@k_sandercock— ACC Network (@accnetwork) May 10, 2023
This @FSU_Softball team is ready to make a run pic.twitter.com/ZIVcubaAWp
The epitome of a successful softball program:
Noles put an ACC-leading 8 athletes on the All-ACC first, second and third teams— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 10, 2023
Makenna also earns a spot on the All-Freshmen Team #Team40 pic.twitter.com/gMET8Qgezp
Lonni Alameda secures her sixth Coach of the Year award after leading the Seminoles toward an ACC regular season championship.
Our leader >>>>>— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 10, 2023
Coacha picks up her 6th ACC Coach of the Year Award #Team40 pic.twitter.com/BkJtWQaHP7
All Sports
Kaylah Williams has a tremendous showing in the Raleigh Regional, cementing a new postseason low of 72.
Postseason calls for career lows— FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) May 11, 2023
Kaylah Williams ties her career-best score with a final round even-par finish at the Raleigh Regional #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/rlxxb4lSDX
Florida State will be participating in the NCAA Nationa Finals after a top-five finish in the Raleigh Regional.
Ticket Punched ✔️— FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) May 10, 2023
Click the link below to read more on how Florida State secured a top-five finish in the final round of the Raleigh Regional #NCAAwgolf https://t.co/TBlBUOFZms
Former Nole and LHP prospect Parker Messick notches seven strikeouts while allowing just one hit for the Cleveland Guardians minor league club.
No. 19 @CleGuardians prospect Parker Messick carried a perfecto into the 7th to lower his @LynHillcats ERA to 1.13:— Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) May 11, 2023
7 IP
1 H
0 R
0 BB
7 K pic.twitter.com/qXCr3qGxO3
