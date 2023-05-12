No. 3 FSU Softball run rules Virginia Tech; will play for ACC Tournament championship

Florida State softball continues their run through the ACC Tournament, and matched up with Virginia Tech in the Semifinals.

Kathryn Sandercock tossed a scoreless first inning, despite having a baserunner. In the bottom of the inning, the ‘Noles were ready to go against Lyndsey Grein. Leading off with a single by Kaley Mudge and Jahni Kerr, Kalei Harding doubled to put the first runs on the board.

THESE NOLES CAME TO PLAY



Three-straight hits gives the Noles a 2-0 lead here in the first



ACC Network#Team40 pic.twitter.com/fUbVIs5bR0 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 12, 2023

A one out double from Mack Leonard continued the inning to go up 3-0. Still working in the circle, Grein allowed a two out single to Devyn Flaherty, which scored the 4th run of the inning.

A 1-2-3 inning from Sandercock in the top of the 2nd brought the bats back to FSU. Leading off with an error, Josie Muffley was able to reach second on another error. Advancing to third on a ground out, Muffley came home on the homerun by Harding.

FSU held a 6-0 lead into the 4th inning, when Addy Green led off with a homerun off of Sandercock. Now up 6-1, the Seminole starter retired her next three batters.

Sandercock and Hokies reliever Molly Jacobson both had a clean 5th inning, and Sandercock kept her team in the lead for the 6th. Continuing her hot streak, Muffley doubled in the 6th to lead off. Two more doubles from Mudge and Kerr added two additional runs to the Seminole lead.

Up 8-1 and one run away from a run rule, Michaela Edenfield reached on a fielder’s choice play to home that was not in time. Kerr beat the throw to the plate and FSU claimed a walk off run rule victory over Virginia Tech by a 9-1 score.

Gwyn’s Player of the Game

Heating back up, Kalei Harding is the player of the game. 2-4 at the plate, Harding had 2 R, 4 RBI, 1 2B, 1 HR, 0 BB, 0 K.

Up next

FSU will face Duke in the championship game at 1 pm on ESPN2