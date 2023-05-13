No. 3 FSU Softball claim 19th ACC Tournament title with walk off win over No. 9 Duke

On championship Saturday, Florida State softball had a rematch with the Duke Blue Devils. With two freshman starting for each team, in Makenna Reid and Cassidy Curd. Both rookies kept the first inning scoreless, with a lot of help and web gems from their defense, FSU with a pair.

With a runner on and Ana Gold threatening for a homerun, Kaley Mudge wasn’t allowing that.

FSU got their first lead off of the ball game in the 2nd, as Mack Leonard doubled. A ground out had her on third, and after a shallow fly ball off the bat of Devyn Flaherty, Leonard tried to tag up for the firs run, but was thrown out at home to end the inning.

In the 3rd, Kathryn Sandercock relieved Reid, and hit her first batter. A bunt that was called safe put two Blue Devils on, with no outs. A ground out and second HBP of the inning had bases loaded with two outs. Duke threatening, Sandercock went up in the zone for her second strike out to keep the bases loaded.

With two outs in the bottom of the 3rd, Mudge laid down a bunt to get herself on base. Using her speed, Mudge scored on a double off the bat of Jahni Kerr. Now up 1-0, and Kalei Harding batting, Duke decided to lift Cassidy Curd with a 1-1 count on Harding. Reliever Lillie Walker got the strike out to keep Kerr on second.

Back out for the 5th inning, a fielding error allowed the lead off runner to reach and get to second base. The sacrifice bunt got the runner to third, and a walk and passed ball tied the game at 1 and kept a baserunner for Duke. With two outs, Ana Gold beat out a close infield single. A ground out ended the inning, but there was now a tie ball game.

a 1-2-3 6th for Duke turned around to Kerr leading off the bottom half. A single to get things going quickly ended the inning as Harding flew out, and Edenfield lined out into a controversial double play.

Sandercock tossed another quick inning in the 7th, giving her team one final chance to be champions. Walker tossed two outs before Devyn Flaherty singled up the middle. Now with a runner on base and two outs, Bethaney Keen delivered the biggest bloop single, giving Flaherty a chance to race all the way from first.

Florida State walked off Duke to claim their 19th ACC Tournament title, by a 2-1 final score.

Tournament Awards

All tournament: Kalei Harding, Mack Leonard, Josie Muffley

MVP: Kathryn Sandercock

Up next

FSU will await their NCAA Tournament seeding with the selection show Sunday May 14th at 7 pm EST on ESPN2