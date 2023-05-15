With a sweep through the ACC Tournament including a thrilling walk-off win over the Duke Blue Devils in the title game, the Florida State softball team (50-8, 22-2 ACC) stacked another accolade to its already stellar season, with Kat Sandercock starring in each of Florida State’s victories over the Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and Duke to claim the ACC Tournament MVP.

Those wins, along with the Seminoles' 2023 overall resume, earned Florida State the overall No. 3 national seed in the NCAA Softball Tournament and the opportunity to host the Tallahassee Regional.

The opponents standing in the path of a Super Regional berth for FSU?

The South Carolina Gamecocks, UCF Knights and Marist Red Hawks.

In this episode of the Seminole Softball Wrap, Gwyn Rhodes and Brian Pellerin breakdown their biggest takeaways from the championship weekend in South Bend, preview each of the teams destined for Tally this weekend, look ahead to what they could face in the next round if they advance that far and breakdown some of the biggest surprises in the tournament field.

2023 Tallahassee Regional Schedule

Friday 5/19:

Game 1 – 4:00 PM Marist (Visitor) vs. Florida State (Home)

Game 2 – 7:00 PM UCF (Visitor) vs. South Carolina (Home)

Saturday 5/20:

Game 3 – 1:00 PM (Winner of Game 1 vs Winner of Game 2)

Game 4 – 3:30 PM (Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2)

Game 5 – 6:00 PM (Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4)

Sunday 5/21:

Game 6 – 4:00 PM (Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5)

Game 7 (If Necessary) – 6:30 PM