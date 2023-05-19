No. 3 FSU Softball run rules Marist behind combined no hitter

In their first game of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, Florida State softball went up against their first opponent, the Marist Red Foxes. As the designated home team, FSU put Mack Leonard in the circle, who retired the side to start her outing.

After stranding a base runner in the 1st, the Seminoles had the bases loaded with Michaela Edenfield, Bethaney Keen, and Josie Muffley in the bottom of the 2nd. However, with two outs, a fly out ended the inning and kept it a scoreless tie.

Leonard produced another scoreless frame in the 3rd, despite giving up a walk. In the bottom half, Kalei Harding came up with a one out single. With the runner on, Leonard helped her cause with a double to add the games first run.

PITCHERS THAT RAKE



Mack gets us on the board in the third



— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 19, 2023

Now that the tie had been broken, Devyn Flaherty dropped a soft single to reach base and push Leonard to third base. Stepping up, Hallie Wacaser singled to bring home Leonard and Flaherty with the error from the outfield.

THE BATS ARE HERE AND THE PLEX IS POPPIN



Hallie extends the lead to 3-0



— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 19, 2023

Quickly up 4-0, Edenfield stepped in to see Kylie Myers for the second time. A 2-1 count soon left the yard as Edenfield went deep for her 11th homerun of the year.

AREA 51



MICHAELA OBLITERATES IT



— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 19, 2023

Looking for more production in the 4th, Kerr added her second single of the day with one out. Following the hit, Harding added the games second homerun for her 10th long ball of the year. Now up 7-0, Devyn Flaherty singled and stole a base, but that was all for the Seminoles in the home half of the 4th inning.

KALEI HARDING



She sends it onto Spirit Way to extend the lead to 7-0



— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 19, 2023

In the 5th, Mack Leonard was replaced for Makenna Reid, who threw just seven pitchers to retire the side in order. Heading into the 5th, with only one run away from a run rule, Edenfield walked and was replaced by Amaya Ross on base. Batting for the second time in the game, Katie Dack homered to walk off with a 9-0 win.

In addition to the run rule, FSU pitchers Mack Leonard and Makenna Reid combined for the no hitter against Marist.

Gwyn’s Player of the Game

Happy Birthday Katie Dack! Her walk off homer secured the win in the opening round. Dack went 1-2, 2 RBI, 1 HR.

Up next

FSU will face the winner of UCF/USC at 10 am on Saturday