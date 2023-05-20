No. 3 FSU Softball heads to Tallahassee Regional final; takes win over UCF

Yesterday, Florida State softball opened up the Tallahassee Regional with a run rule win over Marist. In the 9-0 win, Mack Leonard and Makenna Reid combed for the no hitter.

In Saturday's winners bracket game, it was FSU against UCF, who took the win over South Carolina in their first game. It started off immediately as a pitchers duel between Florida State’s Kathryn Sandercock and UCF’s Sarah Willis.

After two scoreless frames, and FSU being the designated away team, UCF hit in the bottom of the 3rd. A lead off single followed by a one out walk put two runners on for the Knights. Another ground out brought up Chloe Evans, who had been having a good tournament so far. Against Sandercock, Evans singled past the glove of Josie Muffley to bring in the games first run.

Looking for a response in the top of the 4th, Kaley Mudge led off with a single. A stolen base from Mudge and another single from Kalei Harding had runners on the corners with one out for FSU. After seeing just one pitch in her first at bat, Mack Leonard helped her team with a ground out that was able to score Mudge and tie the game.

Now a 1-1 game and a runner still on base, Sarah Willis issued her first walk of the ball game to Devyn Flaherty. Two outs, Hallie Wacaser grounded out to end the inning.

In the 5th, Michaela Edenfield led off with a walk after the umpire called Willis for taking too long between pitches. The 3-2 count to Edenfield was given the extra ball for the walk after the violation from Willis. Subbing in for Edenfield, Amaya Ross stole second to get into scoring position. A one out infield single from Muffley had runners on the corners, and a stolen base later had both runners in scoring position.

Back at the top of the lineup, Mudge reached on the fielder’s choice throw home. The throw home was late and offline, allowing Ross and Muffley to score with Mudge standing on second base.

ALWAYS PUT PRESSURE ON THEM‼️‼️‼️‼️



NOLES HAVE THE LEAD‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️



ESPN+#Team40 pic.twitter.com/E6XYXCXvgV — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 20, 2023

The two run lead for FSU took Willis out of the circle, bringing in Angelina Devoe. The relief pitcher was able to get the third and final out of the inning without any more damage. On the other side, Sandercock tossed seven pitchers to retire UCF in the bottom of the 5th.

In the top of the 7th, Muffley led off with a hit by pitch and stolen base. Turning the lineup over to Mudge, she doubled to bring home her teammate. The double ended the day for Devoe and brought in Grace Jewell in the circle, down 4-1.

No outs and a new pitcher, Kerr grounded out to push Mudge to third base. Facing Harding, she put the ball in play and another fielder’s choice brought Mudge home and Harding took second base.

In the bottom of the 7th, with a few runners on and two outs, Makenna Reid entered for Sandercock. A bunt laid down by Chloe Evans had the bases loaded with two outs. On the first pitch of the next batter, Reid got the fly out to end the game and get a 5-1 win.

Gwyn’s player of the game

Kaley Mudge was the offensive spark used for the win over the UCF Knights. Going 2-4, 2 R, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K

Up next

FSU will head into the Regional final, with either UCF, USC or Marist, Sunday at 4 pm