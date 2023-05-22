Seminole Softball Wrap: Sandercock’s perfect game sends FSU to Super Regionals

Perfect game, set, match.

Florida State Seminoles softball, the No. 3 overall seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, came into Sunday with a 2-0 record in the Tallahassee Regional, facing off against the South Carolina Gamecocks after taking down Marist and UCF.

South Carolina managed to snag a win in the final, setting up a Game 2 that provided a platform for Kathryn Sandercock to etch her name in the Florida State record books.

For the first time in Seminoles softball history, a pitcher threw a perfect game in a postseason matchup — and FSU earned its spot in the school’s 10th Super Regional all-time.

What led up to the historic moment? On the latest edition of the Seminole Softball Wrap, Brian Pellerin and Gwyn Rhodes break down the weekend, from Florida State’s regional-opening run-rule win to its heart-stopping clincher vs. the Gamecocks on Sunday.

You can listen below, as well as on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.