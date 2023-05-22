Seminole Softball Wrap: Sandercock’s perfect game sends FSU to Super Regionals

Perfect game, set, match.
Florida State Seminoles softball, the No. 3 overall seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, came into Sunday with a 2-0 record in the Tallahassee Regional, facing off against the South Carolina Gamecocks after taking down Marist and UCF.
South Carolina managed to snag a win in the final, setting up a Game 2 that provided a platform for Kathryn Sandercock to etch her name in the Florida State record books.
For the first time in Seminoles softball history, a pitcher threw a perfect game in a postseason matchup — and FSU earned its spot in the school’s 10th Super Regional all-time.
What led up to the historic moment? On the latest edition of the Seminole Softball Wrap, Brian Pellerin and Gwyn Rhodes break down the weekend, from Florida State’s regional-opening run-rule win to its heart-stopping clincher vs. the Gamecocks on Sunday.
You can listen below, as well as on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.
Everything Florida State Seminoles, all the time.
The Everything Noles podcast channel, presented by Fans First Sports Network, features insider Seminoles recruiting, football, basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer analysis and commentary, featuring shows hosted by staff writers Tim Alumbaugh, Matt Minnick, Michael Rogner, Brian Pellerin, Gwyn Rhodes and Ben Meyerson, featuring contributions by Joshua Pick, David Stout, Jon Marchant, Max Escarpio and the entire Tomahawk Nation staff, produced by managing editor Perry Kostidakis.
You can subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.
Loading comments...