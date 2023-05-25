No. 3 FSU Softball hosts No. 14 Georgia in Tallahassee Super Regional: preview, where to watch, game thread

Florida State softball continues their post-season run, fresh off of a Tallahassee Regional win. Last weekend, the Seminoles claimed wins over Marist, UCF and two over South Carolina, which included a perfect game from Kathryn Sandercock. As the 3rd overall seed, they will stay at home at the Seminole Softball Complex to host the 14th seeded Georgia Bulldogs.

This weekend will be the 18th time that the Seminoles and Bulldogs have met in softball, with FSU claiming the last three wins. This season, UGA is 42-13, with wins over UCF, series wins over Auburn, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Arkansas, and South Carolina.

Georgia Offense

The Georgia offense will be the main focus for the Bulldogs this weekend. They have four players (Sydney Kuma, Jayda Kearney, Sara Mosley, and Sydney Chambley) who all have double digit homeruns, with Kearney’s team leading 19. With RBI, Mosley is the only player who has over 50, while Kuma, Kearney, and Chambley all have over 40.

On the bases, Dallis Goodnight is their speed threat. Goodnight has a team leading 21-22 stolen bases, while the entire team is 51-57.

Bulldogs Pitching Staff

In the offseason, Georgia added Shelby Walters to boost their pitching staff. Coming from Duke, Walters holds the lowest ERA on staff. With a 1.45 ERA, she has a 18-5 W-L record, 8 complete games, 159 innings, 131 H, 49 R, 29 BB, 106 SO, 8 HR and a .221 B/AVG.

Last season, Madison Kerpics was the ace, and now is a 1-2 punch with Walters. In 143 innings, Kerpics has a 2.40 ERA, 19-6 W-L, 6 CG, 105 H, 55 R, 56 BB, 133 SO, 8 HR and a .203 B/AVG.

In addition to Kerpics and Walters, Sydney Osada (0.00), Destin Howard (3.00), Kylie Macy (4.28), Riley Orcutt (4.85) and Britton Rogers (13.12) are also on staff. Macy and Orcutt are the mainstays coming out of the bullpen, with 24 appearances in relief combined.

Seminole Headlines

The perfect game by Sandercock was the first ever of her career, as well as the first in the NCAA Tournament for Florida State

FSU is looking to make their 12th WCWS appearance

Stats Comparison

Batting average: UGA (.322), FSU (.307)

ERA: UGA (2.28), FSU (1.65)

On base percentage: UGA (.399), FSU (.404)

Scoring: UGA (6.35), FSU (6.13)

Tournament Schedule