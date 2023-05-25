No. 3 FSU Softball claims opening win of Tallahassee Super Regional over Georgia

Florida State softball began the Tallahassee Super Regional Thursday, against the 14th ranked Georgia Bulldogs. In the circle, it was Kathryn Sandercock for FSU and Madison Kerpics for the Dawgs.

Sandercock started her day with a bunt single given up to Dallis Goodnight, and a stolen base and passed ball later, Goodnight was on third base. Sandercock worked around it with a pair of ground balls and a strike out to keep it clean for her offense. On the Seminole side, Kaley Mudge led off with a single but was erased on a caught stealing, while Kerpics struck out her two other batters.

In the 2nd, Sydney Kuma went yard to lead off the inning. Now down 1-0 in the early innings, Sandercock gave up a single following the homerun. The runner was left at first after a pair of fly outs and a ground out.

For the bottom of the inning, Michaela Edenfield led off with a walk and got to third off the single from Devyn Flaherty. Following the two baserunners, a fly out was recorded, and Flaherty took second uncontested from the catcher. A fielder’s choice and line out ended the inning with the ‘Noles threatening.

Sandercock produced a clutch inning for her offense in the 3rd, and things got started in the bottom half. A lead off single from Josie Muffley got things going, followed by a double from Mudge that tied the game.

Following the double, Kalei Harding added her own double with one out. Taking a 2-1 lead, Edenfield singled to score Harding. The third run of the game for the Seminoles prompted to pitching change from Kerpics to Shelby Walters, who hit Flaherty for her first batter. A fielder’s choice to let Mack Leonard on base scored the 4th run for FSU before Walters got the fly out.

Up 4-1 heading into the bottom of the 5th, Harding started with double down the right field line. With a runner in scoring position, Edenfield walked to put two on and the sacrifice bunt moved both runners over. A walk to Leonard loaded the bases with just one out. Nowhere to put Hallie Wacaser, she singled to bring in two more runs.

FSU extending the lead to 6-1, Georgia went back to the bullpen for Kylie Macy. For her first batter, she walked Bethaney Keen to reload the bases. A fielder’s choice out at home kept the bases juiced and put the second out on the board. With the lineup turning over to Mudge, the FSU lead off hitter singled to bring home Keen and Wacaser.

In the 6th, Sandercock secured the first two outs before Ali DuBois entered in relief. She hit her first batter, but responded with a strikeout to hold on to her teams lead. No runs crossed for either side in the 6th, and DuBois returned to finish the game. A ground out and back to back strike outs from Ali got the Seminoles the opening win of the Tallahassee Super Regional by a 8-1 score.

Gwyn’s Player of the Game

Kaley Mudge helped her team claim the important opening win against the Bulldogs. Going 3-3, she had 1 R, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 0 SO, 1 2B.

Up next

FSU will look to sweep UGA on Friday at 8 pm on ESPN