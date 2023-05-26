No. 3 FSU Softball is heading back to the WCWS with sweep over No. 14 Georgia

After a game one victory, Florida State softball got back after it against Georgia in the Tallahassee Super Regional.

They also had quite the fan back at the ‘Plex:

Look who’s back at The Plex pic.twitter.com/oEiW3OXF9H — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 26, 2023

As the designated away team, FSU got things started against Shelby Walters of Georgia. Only Kalei Harding reached base for the Seminoles, as Mack Leonard took the circle as the starting pitcher in the bottom of the 1st. Facing the UGA lineup, Leonard retired the side with two strike outs to keep Georgia off the bases.

Both pitchers retired the side in the 2nd, and in the 3rd, Walters started with back to back hit by pitches to Bethaney Keen and Josie Muffley. Replacing Keen on the bases, Autumn Belviy and Muffley moved up on the grounder and turned over to Jahni Kerr. A fielder’s choice at home plate was not in time after review, and Belviy was safe for the first run of the game.

Now up 1-0, Walters faced Harding who doubled into the gap to clear the bases. After the two runs scored, Harding was tagged out trying for third base.

KALEI HARDING DELIVERS AGAIN‼️



3-0 NOLES



ESPN#Team40 pic.twitter.com/XjDzDCtBaY — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 27, 2023

Returning to the circle for the bottom half, Georgia got the first two runners on via a double and single. A ground out moved the runners and a short ground out back to Leonard got the second out, but allowed the runner from third to score.

Now a 4-1 game, Leonard returned for the 5th inning. After striking out her first batter, she walked Jaiden Goodwin walked. The baserunner ended her day, and a well deserved curtain call was given before Makenna Reid entered the circle for her teammate. The freshman, making her first supers appearance struck out her two batters to get out of the inning and keep FSU in the lead.

Welcome to Super Regionals Ms. Reid



ESPN#Team40 pic.twitter.com/ekwDgA4InS — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 27, 2023

In the 6th, Edenfield led off with a single, and was replaced by Amaya Ross on the bases. A stolen base and ground out later, Ross was on third with two outs. With Hallie Wacaser at the plate, she singled to bring Ross home and give FSU a 4-1 lead.

That's what we like to call a good piece of hitting



Hallie extends the lead to 4-1‼️‼️



ESPN#Team40 pic.twitter.com/xtqs6MPfFg — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 27, 2023

Reid came back in the 6th, and had her first baserunner off an error from the FSU infield. With Dallis Goodnight on base, Lyndie Rae Davis singled, which brought home Goodnight. Now up 4-2, Reid left the game for Kathryn Sandercock. After walking her first batter, Sandercock came back with a fly out and two strike outs to keep her lead.

Down to the wire, Madison Kerpics entered in relief in the 7th inning. A single from Mudge was all Kerpics allowed, as FSU faced its final three out before Oklahoma City.

A lead off single from Kat was soon erased on a comeback to the pitcher for the lead runner. The fielder's choice play still kept a runner on base with one out, and another single put two runners on. A ground out put two in scoring position with two outs away from OKC. A ground out and fly out to Mudge punched FSU’s ticket to the Women’s College World Series.

GOING BACK WHERE WE BELONG#Team40 pic.twitter.com/rAByOwV4ne — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 27, 2023

Gwyn’s player of the game

EVERYONE! OKC BOUND

Up next

FSU will face Oklahoma State on June 1st for their matchup in OKC. Time and channel TBD