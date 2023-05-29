FSU softball is OKC-bound: Breaking down journey, Women’s College World Series bracket

Florida State Seminoles softball, the No. 3 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, is heading back to Oklahoma City after punching their ticket to the Women’s College World Series with a sweep of the Georgia Bulldogs in the Tallahassee Super Regional.
On this week’s Seminole Softball Wrap podcast, Gwyn Rhodes and Brian Pellerin discuss Florida State’s impressive 2-0 series win including:
- Kat Sandercock’s stellar weekend in the circle
- Mack Leonard’s rise to top-end starter
- The lineup’s ability to find new ways to score
Plus, we look around the country at other Super Regional results and what’s to come in Oklahoma City:
- What can we learn from FSU’s weekend trip to Oklahoma State for a weekend series earlier this year that could apply to Thursday’s opener?
- What do Utah and Washington bring to the table as a potential second game opponent?
- Can anyone find the answer to ending Oklahoma’s historic winning streak?
All that and more on the latest Seminole Softball Wrap — You can listen below, as well as on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.
You can subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.
