FSU softball is OKC-bound: Breaking down journey, Women’s College World Series bracket

Florida State Seminoles softball, the No. 3 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, is heading back to Oklahoma City after punching their ticket to the Women’s College World Series with a sweep of the Georgia Bulldogs in the Tallahassee Super Regional.

On this week’s Seminole Softball Wrap podcast, Gwyn Rhodes and Brian Pellerin discuss Florida State’s impressive 2-0 series win including:

Kat Sandercock’s stellar weekend in the circle

Mack Leonard’s rise to top-end starter

The lineup’s ability to find new ways to score

Plus, we look around the country at other Super Regional results and what’s to come in Oklahoma City:

What can we learn from FSU’s weekend trip to Oklahoma State for a weekend series earlier this year that could apply to Thursday’s opener?

What do Utah and Washington bring to the table as a potential second game opponent?

Can anyone find the answer to ending Oklahoma’s historic winning streak?

All that and more on the latest Seminole Softball Wrap — You can listen below, as well as on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.