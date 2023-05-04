Noles News: Softball dominates in-state rival, basketball extends recruiting offers

Recruiting
Football
The Battes End continues to partner with Florida State athletes, giving fans a glimpse of their “day-to-day” lives.
You've seen him play and now you get to see a day in the off field life of @jakhidouglas! Make sure you follow https://t.co/aXln0dfidc. We have a summer filled with content coming to you so make sure to join the family today for access to all of it at https://t.co/2KGHLZvpRh pic.twitter.com/1oOSRnkc2Y— The Battle's End (@TheBattlesEnd) May 3, 2023
JUCO defensive back Ashlynd Baker announces his plans to visit FSU on May 12th.
I will be taking a Official Visit to Florida State university on May 12-14 @CoachEricFinney @JustinCrouse7 @CoachAdamFuller— Ashlynd Barker (@AshlyndBarker) May 3, 2023
Underclassman defensive tackle Ayobami Tfase seems to be adding muscle each and every day:
#Noles pic.twitter.com/prgZgQFt18— Ayobami Tifase (@Ayotifase50) May 3, 2023
Former Florida State cornerback Jalen Ramsey repping the new NFL threads:
#NFLNoles | #NoleFamily https://t.co/pVqeaHykkg— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) May 3, 2023
Winston Wright hasn’t hit the field yet for the Noles, but the hype around the West Virginia transfer is higher than ever.
I sat down with FSU WR Winston Wright Jr. to discuss life, football, his journey, and much more.— Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) May 3, 2023
One thing you need to know about @showtimejet -- he's ready to put on a show this fall.
:https://t.co/xaQGo0byEs pic.twitter.com/nz9pRHKpnq
Thoughts on the threat of the Clemson Tigers in the ACC?
.@RGIII says @ClemsonFB will be a national championship contender pic.twitter.com/5mic1ay9AE— ACC Network (@accnetwork) May 3, 2023
Softball
The Seminoles traveled to Gainesville to play the Florida Gators last night in their final matchup of the season.
RELATED: No. 3 FSU Softball travels to No. 17 Florida: preview, game thread, how to watch
Round ✌️— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 3, 2023
No. 17 Florida
Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium | Gainesville, Fla.
⏰6 p.m.
ESPNU
https://t.co/KTpxiMCzzn#Team40 pic.twitter.com/zPBYV2W5ZP
Here’s a look at the starting lineup for the Seminoles:
Starters against the Gators #Team40 pic.twitter.com/YlChGlDHS2— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 3, 2023
Florida State took down the Gators on the road, marking their fifth straight win against their in-state rivals. This is also the Seminoles first time winning back-to-back games in Gainesville since 2003.
RELATED: No. 3 FSU Softball wins at No. 17 Florida; sweeps Gators on the season
NOLES EVERY DAY #Team40 pic.twitter.com/ov7tHX8j4p— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 4, 2023
ACC Network shares the final play of the game:
NOLES GET THE RIVALRY SWEEP @FSU_Softball defeats No. 17 Florida 8-7 pic.twitter.com/x6Isza8MCB— ACC Network (@accnetwork) May 4, 2023
All Sports
The Noles will head to California to play in the Morgan Hill Regional in just a few weeks. This will be FSU’s 17th consecutive NCAA Regional appearance.
➡️— FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) May 3, 2023
We’re the 2️⃣ seed in the Morgan Hill Regional in California ‼️
The #Noles play in their 17th consecutive NCAA regional May 15-17 #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/XnAomNdkrZ
Florida State has arrived in Gulf Shores, Alabama for the start of postseason tournaments.
All smiles for Day 1️⃣ in Gulf Shores!! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/Y1vU580NIq— FSU Beach Volleyball (@FSU_BeachVB) May 3, 2023
Jenna Nighswonger finds the back of the net in nearly every pitch she plays on.
Jenna Nighswonger! https://t.co/mXCMM4iWuB— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) May 4, 2023
FSU hoops have extended an offer to talented Montverde guard Curtis Givens III:
Blessed to receive an offer from Florida State University! pic.twitter.com/clZpBFpKHY— Curtis Givens III (@lilcurtis_3) May 4, 2023
