Noles News: Softball dominates in-state rival, basketball extends recruiting offers

Recruiting

Football

The Battes End continues to partner with Florida State athletes, giving fans a glimpse of their “day-to-day” lives.

You've seen him play and now you get to see a day in the off field life of @jakhidouglas! Make sure you follow https://t.co/aXln0dfidc. We have a summer filled with content coming to you so make sure to join the family today for access to all of it at https://t.co/2KGHLZvpRh pic.twitter.com/1oOSRnkc2Y — The Battle's End (@TheBattlesEnd) May 3, 2023

JUCO defensive back Ashlynd Baker announces his plans to visit FSU on May 12th.

I will be taking a Official Visit to Florida State university on May 12-14 @CoachEricFinney @JustinCrouse7 @CoachAdamFuller — Ashlynd Barker (@AshlyndBarker) May 3, 2023

Underclassman defensive tackle Ayobami Tfase seems to be adding muscle each and every day:

Former Florida State cornerback Jalen Ramsey repping the new NFL threads:

Winston Wright hasn’t hit the field yet for the Noles, but the hype around the West Virginia transfer is higher than ever.

I sat down with FSU WR Winston Wright Jr. to discuss life, football, his journey, and much more.



One thing you need to know about @showtimejet -- he's ready to put on a show this fall.



:https://t.co/xaQGo0byEs pic.twitter.com/nz9pRHKpnq — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) May 3, 2023

Thoughts on the threat of the Clemson Tigers in the ACC?

Softball

The Seminoles traveled to Gainesville to play the Florida Gators last night in their final matchup of the season.

Round ✌️



No. 17 Florida

Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium | Gainesville, Fla.

⏰6 p.m.

ESPNU

https://t.co/KTpxiMCzzn#Team40 pic.twitter.com/zPBYV2W5ZP — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 3, 2023

Here’s a look at the starting lineup for the Seminoles:

Florida State took down the Gators on the road, marking their fifth straight win against their in-state rivals. This is also the Seminoles first time winning back-to-back games in Gainesville since 2003.

ACC Network shares the final play of the game:

NOLES GET THE RIVALRY SWEEP @FSU_Softball defeats No. 17 Florida 8-7 pic.twitter.com/x6Isza8MCB — ACC Network (@accnetwork) May 4, 2023

All Sports

The Noles will head to California to play in the Morgan Hill Regional in just a few weeks. This will be FSU’s 17th consecutive NCAA Regional appearance.

➡️



We’re the 2️⃣ seed in the Morgan Hill Regional in California ‼️



The #Noles play in their 17th consecutive NCAA regional May 15-17 #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/XnAomNdkrZ — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) May 3, 2023

Florida State has arrived in Gulf Shores, Alabama for the start of postseason tournaments.

All smiles for Day 1️⃣ in Gulf Shores!! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/Y1vU580NIq — FSU Beach Volleyball (@FSU_BeachVB) May 3, 2023

Jenna Nighswonger finds the back of the net in nearly every pitch she plays on.

FSU hoops have extended an offer to talented Montverde guard Curtis Givens III: