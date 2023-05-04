 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Noles News: Softball dominates in-state rival, basketball extends recruiting offers

FSU hoops back on the recruiting trail

By maxescarpio
Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

Recruiting

Football

The Battes End continues to partner with Florida State athletes, giving fans a glimpse of their “day-to-day” lives.

JUCO defensive back Ashlynd Baker announces his plans to visit FSU on May 12th.

Underclassman defensive tackle Ayobami Tfase seems to be adding muscle each and every day:

Former Florida State cornerback Jalen Ramsey repping the new NFL threads:

Winston Wright hasn’t hit the field yet for the Noles, but the hype around the West Virginia transfer is higher than ever.

Thoughts on the threat of the Clemson Tigers in the ACC?

Softball

The Seminoles traveled to Gainesville to play the Florida Gators last night in their final matchup of the season.

Here’s a look at the starting lineup for the Seminoles:

Florida State took down the Gators on the road, marking their fifth straight win against their in-state rivals. This is also the Seminoles first time winning back-to-back games in Gainesville since 2003.

ACC Network shares the final play of the game:

All Sports

The Noles will head to California to play in the Morgan Hill Regional in just a few weeks. This will be FSU’s 17th consecutive NCAA Regional appearance.

Florida State has arrived in Gulf Shores, Alabama for the start of postseason tournaments.

Jenna Nighswonger finds the back of the net in nearly every pitch she plays on.

FSU hoops have extended an offer to talented Montverde guard Curtis Givens III:

