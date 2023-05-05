No. 3 FSU Softball hosts Louisville for senior weekend: preview, game thread, how to watch

On Wednesday, Florida State softball completed the series sweep over the Florida Gators. This weekend, they will host Louisville for the final ACC series, as well as send off the 2023 senior class.

With the Cardinals on deck, it will be a tough test for the Seminoles, who are seeing their 14th ACC regular season title. Against Louisville, FSU leads the series all time 16-7-1. The last time the two teams met in Tallahassee was in 2018.

In 2023, the Cardinals are 35-14, and 16-4 in the ACC. They have ranked wins over UCF and Duke, while dropping ranked games to Oklahoma, UCF, Kentucky, Missouri, Duke, and Northwestern.

Louisville Pitching

The Cardinals are led in the circle yet again by Taylor Roby. The ace has a 2.26 ERA in 102.1 innings with a 10-5 W-L. In 32 appearances, Robe has 110 H, 47 R, 32 BB, 55 SO, 3 HR and a .272 B/AVG. According to 6-4-3 Charts, Roby has generated a 39% chase rate on her rise ball.

The other regularly used pitcher is Alyssa Zabala, who leads in innings with a slight lead in 103.2 and a 2.90 ERA. In 30 appearances, she has 97 H, 51 R, 29 BB, 81 SO, 10 HR and a .246 BA.

Louisville has quite a large staff that totals to a 3.04 ERA. The other 4 pitchers are Sam Booe (2.60), Gabby Holloway (3.26), Cassie Grizzard (5.19) and Taja Felder (9.00).

Cardinals Offense

Louisville currently has two players batting over .400, with Korbe Otis (.408) and Sarah Gordon (.404). Both appearing in all 49 games, they total to 125 H, 18 2B, 9 3B, 18 HR, and 83 RBI. Gordon leads the team in doubles, while Otis leads in hits and both are tied at 9 long balls.

While Gordon and Otis are offensive leaders in many categories, Taylor Roby has a hot bat as well. Her 21 homeruns leads the country, while she is batting .378. Also batting in all 49 games, she has 26 R, 54 H, 8 2B, 54 RBI, and a team leading 30 BB.

Seminole Headlines

With a game one win, FSU will clinch the ACC regular season title, Louisville would need to sweep the Seminoles to take the crown.

FSU will honor Bethaney Keen, Josie Muffley, Mack Leonard, Ali DuBois, Kaia LoPreste, and Kathryn Sandercock for senior weekend.

According to 6-4-3 Charts, Makenna Reid is tied for 7th in the country in defensive efficiency. This stat evaluates how effectively the defense is able to convert balls into play into outs when the given pitcher is in the circle. Reid’s DER is .791

In the same category for teams, FSU ranks 10th. For a team, it is evaluated by team defense by finding the rate of times batters reach base on balls put into play. Also, how likely the defense is to convert balls put into play to outs. FSU’s DER is .732

Advanced Stat of the Week:



Defensive Efficiency Rating



Here's the breakdown and the leaderboards from our friends at @643charts pic.twitter.com/5uciMXw11F — D1Softball (@D1Softball) May 3, 2023

Stat Comparison

Batting average: UL (.327), FSU (.314)

ERA: UL (3.59), FSU (1.77)

On base percentage: UL (.418), FSU (.417)

Scoring: UL (6.12), FSU (6.43)

Where to watch