No. 3 FSU Softball claims ACC title with win over Louisville

Opening up senior weekend, Florida State softball had a lot riding on Friday nights game against the Louisville Cardinals.

Starting in the circle, Kathryn Sandercock sat down every batter she faced in the first inning. In the home half, against Taylor Roby, FSU had a scoreless frame, despite getting two runners in scoring position.

After a scoreless 2nd inning, FSU started off the bottom of the 3rd with a single from Kaley Mudge. Facing Roby for the second time now, Jahni Kerr singled, and advanced to third on an error from the right fielder. The hit and error allowed the Seminoles to take the 1-0 lead.

JJ STAYING HOT



She brings home Mudge to get the Noles on the board #Team40 pic.twitter.com/WlPMSbV66N — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 5, 2023

With one out, the bat was passed to Michaela Edenfield, who got the third single of the inning to score Kerr easily from third. After the foul out, Hallie Wacaser reached on an error by the infield. The error, and two runners on, ended Roby’s day early, as Alyssa Zabala came out of the bullpen. For her first appearance in the series, she ended the inning with a strikeout.

The RBI leader does it again



Michaela pokes one to bring home JJ #Team40 pic.twitter.com/CYnmmCeiwK — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 5, 2023

In the top of the next inning, with a 2-0 lead, Sandercock returned to the circle. A one out single from Roby put the bat in the hands of Sarah Gordon, who homered off of Kat to tie the game at 2 runs a piece. After the long ball, Sandercock got two outs in the air to end the inning.

Looking to respond in the bottom of the 4th, Josie Muffley singled with one out. Turning the lineup over, Mudge reached on a single back to Zabala. With two runners on, Kerr singled to bring home Muffley. During the play, FSU found themselves in another rundown, which erased Mudge and kept Kerr on second after an obstruction call. FSU ended the inning with a 3-2 lead.

Jahni Kerr in her last two games...6-for-6 with 5 RBI



Noles regain the lead‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️#Team40 pic.twitter.com/xIoZEu4brL — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 5, 2023

Bottom five, Edenfield got her team started with a lead off single. The baserunner with no outs ended Zabala’s outing, bringing in Gabby Holloway from the bullpen. In her first batter, Mack Leonard singled, and her and Autumn Belviy as the pinch runner, were put into scoring position. Pushing the lead, Wacaser flew out for a sacrifice RBI and go up 4-2. Louisville got their second out after Madi Frey was tagged out in her pinch role. After hitting Devyn Flaherty, Holloway retired Bethaney Keen to end the 5th inning.

In the top of the 6th, UL started off with an infield single that came after a reviewed out call that was overturned. With a runner on base, Easton Lotus singled to bring in another run, making it a 4-3 ballgame. After the RBI, Makenna Reid came in relief of Sandercock. Reid quickly got the three outs needed to keep the lead.

Back for the bottom of the 6th, Muffley dropped a single in front of the pitcher for an infield single. Following Muffley, Mudge was safe on beating out her infield hit as well. After two outs were recorded, Edenfield doubled to extend the Seminoles lead to 6-3.

TURN US UP MICHAELA‼️‼️‼️



She gets the Noles some insurance as we head to the 7th



E6 | FSU 6 UL 3#Team40 pic.twitter.com/pL8BZWotka — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 6, 2023

In the top of the 7th, Reid walked her first two batters. With two on base, Reid got her next two batters before walking the bases loaded. Against Easton Lotus, a single was added to make it a 6-4 game.

After the RBI, Sandercock returned to face Roby, who ended the game with the final out

Gwyn’s Players of the Game

Kaley Mudge, Jahni Kerr and Michaela Edenfield all went 3-4 in game 1 against Louisville. They combed for 5 RBI, 1 2B, 0 BB, and 0 K.

