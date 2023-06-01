No. 3 FSU Softball sets sights on OKC: Oklahoma State preview, how to watch, game thread

On Saturday, Florida State softball secured their spot in Women’s College World Series field. After sweeping the 14th ranked Georgia Bulldogs, the Seminoles are one of eight teams competing for a national title in Oklahoma City.

Arriving in OKC, the Seminoles are entering with a 19-21 record in the WCWS, with reaching the championship series their past two trips. This trip is their 12th appearance to Hall of Fame Stadium.

Now, they have a matchup with a familiar foe, the Oklahoma State Cowgirls. Earlier this season, FSU traveled to Stillwater for the first time to face the Cowgirls. Before this meeting, they had played 10 times before in the post season, and 3 in the Women’s College World Series. Thursday’s matchup will be the 27th time the two teams have squared off.

In early March, the Seminoles traveled to play a three game series with Oklahoma State, where the Cowgirls took two out of three games. Since the meeting, OSU claimed wins over Arizona State, UCF, and Baylor. Ending the regular season on a rocky note, losing 11 of their last 13, they also dropped games to Wichita State, Iowa State, Texas, Oklahoma and North Texas.

Cowgirl Pitching

In March, FSU saw a three woman rotation of Kelly Maxwell, Lexi Kilfoyl and Kyra Aycock. Maxwell is still the ace of the staff, with a 1.77 ERA IN 138.1 innings pitched. In 9 complete games and a 31 appearances, Maxwell has 74 H, 40 R, 69 BB, 223 SO, 10 HR and a .155 B/AVG.

Lexi Kilfoyl is option 1B with Maxwell, as she has a 1.82 ERA in 131.0 innings. With 29 appearances and 10 complete games, Kilfoyl has 93 H, 37 R, 35 BB, 125 SO, 6 HR and .193 B/AVG.

Freshman Kyra Aycock had a good outing against FSU, and now has a 2.30 ERA in 91.1 innings. With 25 appearances, she has 90 H, 33 R, 23 BB, 62 SO, 4 HR and a .259 B/AVG.

OSU Offense

Rachel Becker is still the team leader in batting average for the Cowgirls, with a .449 BA. In addition, she has 61 R, 79 H, 22 2B, 28 RBI and 45 BB.

OSU’s team leader in RBI and homeruns is Kiley Naomi. The senior is second on the team in BA (.372). With 183 plate appearances, she has 56 R, 68 H, 17 2B, 13 HR, 64 RBI AND 26 BB. Both Becker and Naomi are also the teams leaders in stolen bases, with 11-11 and 12-15, respectively.

As of late, Micaela Wark has been a key player for the Cowgirls. Batting .323, she has 29 R, 53 H, 9 2B, 10 HR, 51 RBI and 22 BB.

Seminole Headlines

Kathryn Sandercock (1st team) and Makenna Reid (Freshman) were named D1Softball All Americans. Sandercock was also named as a 2nd team All American by the NFCA

Sandercock was also named Pitcher of the Month for Softball America.

Devyn Flaherty, Kaley Mudge, Kalei Harding, Josie Muffley and Kathryn Sandercock were all starters for the 2021 WCWS team. 11 of 22 current players were also on that team

Kaley Mudge holds a WCWS record for most hits (14) during the tournament.

Mack Leonard has pitched 10.1 innings in the ACC and NCAA Tournament, giving up 2 ER and tacking on 8 strikeouts during her run to two wins.

Stats Comparison

Batting average: OSU (.327), FSU (.307)

ERA: OSU (2.06), FSU (1.63)

On base percentage: OSU (.414), FSU (.404)

Scoring: OSU (6.15), FSU (6.12)

WCWS To Know

FSU is one of 8 teams in OKC vying for the National Championship. They join Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Washington, Alabama, Stanford, and Utah.

Utah, Oklahoma State and Washington are on the same side of the bracket as the Seminoles.

Where to Watch

FSU vs. OSU is at 7 pm on ESPN

Tournament bracket

This thread will be updated as FSU moves through the WCWS