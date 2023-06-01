FSU softball vs. Tennessee in Women’s College World Series: How to watch, game thread

Last Saturday, Florida State softball secured their spot in the Women’s College World Series field. After sweeping the 14th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs, the Seminoles became one of eight teams competing for a national title in Oklahoma City.
Arriving in OKC, the Seminoles entered with a 19-21 all-time record in the WCWS, reaching the championship series on their past two trips. This trip is their 12th appearance at Hall of Fame Stadium.
After opening the WCWS with wins against Oklahoma State and Washington, FSU will now face off against the Tennessee Volunteers in the semifinals.
If FSU wins, the Seminoles advance to the championship round vs. the Oklahaoma Sooners, who clinched their spot earlier today with a win vs. the Stanford Cardinal, extending a now 51-game winning streak.
Where to Watch
Florida State vs. Tennessee in the Women’s College World Series gets underway at 7 p.m., with the game set to be televised on ESPN. If Tennessee wins, the two will play again later that night at 9:30 p.m. in a winner-take-all scenario.
This thread will be updated as FSU moves through the WCWS
Game two: FSU vs. Washington
After taking down No. 6 Oklahoma State, Florida State softball moved into the winner’s bracket game against No. 7 Washington, beating the Huskies 3-1 to advance to the Women’s College World Series semifinals:
In the second game for both teams, it was freshman against freshman for each. For Florida State, Makenna Reid got the nod, and Ruby Meylan for the Dawgs.
Leading off the bottom of the second inning, Devyn Flaherty started with a double, followed by Mack Leonard reaching on an error. A nonproductive out put one on the board, and a bloop single from Katie Dack loaded the bases. Bases loaded, one out, Josie Muffley poked a single through the third baseman and shortstop to bring in the game’s first run.
A quiet 3rd through 5th inning from both pitchers came to an end in the 6th, as Madison Huskey led off with a double. The hit was the first in 9 batters for Sandercock, as both her and Lopez kept opposing offenses quiet. With the runner on second, Kelley Lynch singled into left field to bring the runner home.
Still with one out, now up only 2-1, and a runner on base, a ground out moved the runner from first to second, and catching the FSU defense sleeping, took third. An intentional walk to Rylee Holtorf had runners on first and third for a pinch hitter. Sandercock rolled a ground ball to get out of the inning and maintain her teams lead.
After retiring 9 straight of her own, Lopez gave up a lead off single to Flaherty in the bottom of the 6th. A clutch stolen base by Flaherty put her in scoring position for Mack Leonard, who bunted for the first time all season. An errant throw allowed Leonard to reach and Flaherty to score.
Top of the 7th, Sydney Stewart reached on an infield single off of Sandercock. A second hit off of Klingler had two runners on with no outs. A fly out and huge line drive double play from Josie Muffley closed out the game.
Game one: FSU vs. Oklahoma State
Florida State beat Oklahoma State by a 8-0 mark, taking home a victory in its opening Women’s College World Series matchup by way of run-rule:
As the home team, FSU threw ace Kathryn Sandercock, who sat down her first three Cowgirls. After Sandercock retired the side, Kalei Harding drew a two out walk in the bottom of the 1st inning. Against Kelly Maxwell for OSU, Michaela Edenfield hit her first homerun in over a month, a moonshot to open up the scoring.
Up 2-0, Sandercock left two Cowgirls on the bases in the 2nd inning, while Maxwell left Katie Dack on base for her team.
After the first out in the 3rd, a lightning delay of just over an hour was issued, and FSU and OSU resumed play at 10:55 EST. Sandercock gave up a two out walk and single, but the Jahni Kerr to Devyn Flaherty connection caught Kiley Naomi stretching her single into extra bases for the last out of the inning.
Deciding not to go back to Maxwell after the delay, the Cowgirls went to the bullpen for Kyra Aycock. Kaley Mudge started the inning with a bunt, but was erased after she left the base early in the steal attempt. FSU got Kerr and Harding on base via a walk and double, and Kerr scored on a fielder’s choice.
Two Cowgirls were left on in the top of the 4th, as FSU turned over to the bottom of the inning. Leading off Mack Leonard singled up the middle, and was replaced by Autumn Belviy. With speed on the bases, Hallie Wacaser walked and a ground out moved both runners into scoring position.
Josie Muffley laid down a perfectly placed squeeze bunt, that not only allowed Belviy to score safely, but allowed Muffley to get to first. Runners on the corners and one out, Mudge responded to small ball, with power, as she blasted a three run homerun off of Kyra Aycock.
With the flood gates now open with a 7-0 score, and all momentum riding with the ‘Noles, Sandercock kept it a scoreless frame in the 5th. On the Cowgirls side, Aycock extended her game as no runs crossed for the 8th run of the game and run rule.
