FSU softball vs. Tennessee in Women’s College World Series: How to watch, game thread

Last Saturday, Florida State softball secured their spot in the Women’s College World Series field. After sweeping the 14th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs, the Seminoles became one of eight teams competing for a national title in Oklahoma City.

Arriving in OKC, the Seminoles entered with a 19-21 all-time record in the WCWS, reaching the championship series on their past two trips. This trip is their 12th appearance at Hall of Fame Stadium.

After opening the WCWS with wins against Oklahoma State and Washington, FSU will now face off against the Tennessee Volunteers in the semifinals.

If FSU wins, the Seminoles advance to the championship round vs. the Oklahaoma Sooners, who clinched their spot earlier today with a win vs. the Stanford Cardinal, extending a now 51-game winning streak.

Where to Watch

Florida State vs. Tennessee in the Women’s College World Series gets underway at 7 p.m., with the game set to be televised on ESPN. If Tennessee wins, the two will play again later that night at 9:30 p.m. in a winner-take-all scenario.

Tournament bracket

This thread will be updated as FSU moves through the WCWS

Game two: FSU vs. Washington

After taking down No. 6 Oklahoma State, Florida State softball moved into the winner’s bracket game against No. 7 Washington, beating the Huskies 3-1 to advance to the Women’s College World Series semifinals:

In the second game for both teams, it was freshman against freshman for each. For Florida State, Makenna Reid got the nod, and Ruby Meylan for the Dawgs. Leading off the bottom of the second inning, Devyn Flaherty started with a double, followed by Mack Leonard reaching on an error. A nonproductive out put one on the board, and a bloop single from Katie Dack loaded the bases. Bases loaded, one out, Josie Muffley poked a single through the third baseman and shortstop to bring in the game’s first run. A quiet 3rd through 5th inning from both pitchers came to an end in the 6th, as Madison Huskey led off with a double. The hit was the first in 9 batters for Sandercock, as both her and Lopez kept opposing offenses quiet. With the runner on second, Kelley Lynch singled into left field to bring the runner home. Still with one out, now up only 2-1, and a runner on base, a ground out moved the runner from first to second, and catching the FSU defense sleeping, took third. An intentional walk to Rylee Holtorf had runners on first and third for a pinch hitter. Sandercock rolled a ground ball to get out of the inning and maintain her teams lead. After retiring 9 straight of her own, Lopez gave up a lead off single to Flaherty in the bottom of the 6th. A clutch stolen base by Flaherty put her in scoring position for Mack Leonard, who bunted for the first time all season. An errant throw allowed Leonard to reach and Flaherty to score. Top of the 7th, Sydney Stewart reached on an infield single off of Sandercock. A second hit off of Klingler had two runners on with no outs. A fly out and huge line drive double play from Josie Muffley closed out the game.

Game one: FSU vs. Oklahoma State

Florida State beat Oklahoma State by a 8-0 mark, taking home a victory in its opening Women’s College World Series matchup by way of run-rule: