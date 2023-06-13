The Florida State softball season came to a close last week with a runner-up finish in the Women’s College World Series.

The Noles swept through their bracket in the opening rounds of the WCWS, entering into the championship round with a perfect record for the first time in school history, but weren’t able to find a way to beat the Oklahoma Sooners in the Championship Series in games one and two.

But the year was far from a disappointment for Team 40.

This week, the Seminole Softball Wrap podcast crew — Brian Pellerin and Gwyn Rhodes — recap the WCWS semifinals and championship series, review the journey this team took to get to that point, put a bow on the outstanding career of senior pitcher Kathryn Sandercock and others, and look to the future of the program.

Who is set to return to Tallahassee for 2024? What will the 2023 recruiting class add to the lineup and in the circle? Where do the Noles still need to help if they want to return to Oklahoma City next season?

All that and more on this week’s Seminole Softball Wrap podcast.

Quick note: Thank you to our softball community on Tomahawk Nation for following along all season. The commentary, questions and feedback have made this a fun journey for us and we hope it was fun for you as well. This was our first full season for the podcast and we hope there will be more to follow.