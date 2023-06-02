No. 3 FSU Softball opens WCWS with run rule win over No. 6 Oklahoma State

Florida State softball looked to secure something they haven't had for years at the Women’s College World Series: an opening game win. The team standing in their way? The Oklahoma State Cowgirls, a team they have already faced this season.

As the home team, FSU threw ace Kathryn Sandercock, who sat down her first three Cowgirls. After Sandercock retired the side, Kalei Harding drew a two out walk in the bottom of the 1st inning. Against Kelly Maxwell for OSU, Michaela Edenfield hit her first homerun in over a month, a moonshot to open up the scoring.

WELCOME TO THE WOMEN'S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES MICHAELA EDENFIELD‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️



pic.twitter.com/Hk53FkAk4S — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) June 2, 2023

Up 2-0, Sandercock left two Cowgirls on the bases in the 2nd inning, while Maxwell left Katie Dack on base for her team.

After the first out in the 3rd, a lightning delay of just over an hour was issued, and FSU and OSU resumed play at 10:55 EST. Sandercock gave up a two out walk and single, but the Jahni Kerr to Devyn Flaherty connection caught Kiley Naomi stretching her single into extra bases for the last out of the inning.

Deciding not to go back to Maxwell after the delay, the Cowgirls went to the bullpen for Kyra Aycock. Kaley Mudge started the inning with a bunt, but was erased after she left the base early in the steal attempt. FSU got Kerr and Harding on base via a walk and double, and Kerr scored on a fielder’s choice.

Two Cowgirls were left on in the top of the 4th, as FSU turned over to the bottom of the inning. Leading off Mack Leonard singled up the middle, and was replaced by Autumn Belviy. With speed on the bases, Hallie Wacaser walked and a ground out moved both runners into scoring position.

Josie Muffley laid down a perfectly placed squeeze bunt, that not only allowed Belviy to score safely, but allowed Muffley to get to first. Runners on the corners and one out, Mudge responded to small ball, with power, as she blasted a three run homerun off of Kyra Aycock.

YOUR WCWS ALL-TIME HIT LEADER IS BACK‼️‼️



MUDGE GOES OPPOSITE AND IT'S 7-0 NOLES



pic.twitter.com/mcZcVngoPo — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) June 2, 2023

With the flood gates now open with a 7-0 score, and all momentum riding with the ‘Noles, Sandercock kept it a scoreless frame in the 5th. On the Cowgirls side, Aycock extended her game as no runs crossed for the 8th run of the game and run rule.

In the 6th, Leonard entered in the circle for Sandercock, and sat down Micaela Wark, Katelynn Carwile and Morganne Wynne. Back for the bottom of the inning, looking to end the game early, Bethaney Keen, who entered at first base, singled to start it off.

A fielder’s choice erased Keen at second base, as Muffley stood on first as the lone baserunner. With the run rule still on the table, Amaya Ross entered to run for Josie. A strike out was issued, and a stolen base by Ross was added for the Seminoles. The throw from OSU catcher, Taylor Tuck was offline and sailed into the outfield, allowing Ross to take third base. The winning run 60 feet away, Kerr singled to second base, which was deep enough to allow her to be safe and bring home Amaya for the walk off.

FSU took down Oklahoma State by a 8-0 run rule, and will advance to the winners bracket game.

Gwyn’s Player of the Game

Kaley Mudge’s homerun opened up the game for FSU, and made it harder for OSU to gain any momentum. Going 2-4 at the plate, Mudge had 3 RBI, 1 HR, 0 BB, 1 K.

Up next

FSU will face either Utah or Washington on Saturday June 3rd at 7 pm EST on ESPN