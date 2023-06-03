No. 3 FSU Softball defeats No. 7 Washington to advance to WCWS Semifinals

After taking down No. 6 Oklahoma State, Florida State softball moved into the winner’s bracket game against No. 7 Washington Huskies.

In the second game for both teams, it was freshman against freshman for each. For Florida State, Makenna Reid got the nod, and Ruby Meylan for the Dawgs.

As the designated home team, Reid and her defense went to work first, as she issued a four pitch walk to Baylee Klingler. After surrendering the lead off, Reid sent back the next three batters via balls in the air, capped off by a web gem by Hallie Wacaser.

Against Meylan, the first two Seminoles were retired after putting balls in play, before Kalei Harding was able to find green grass and reach base. With one runner on base, Meylan got a strike out to end the inning.

In the 2nd, Reid secured the first out before giving up her first hit. With a runner on base, FSU went to the bullpen early for Kathryn Sandercock. Facing her fast batter, Sandercock gave up a single down the line for back to back hits. A ground out moved runners up, and a hit by pitch loaded the bases. Facing Klingler for the first time in the game, Sandercock got the fly out to end the threat.

Leading off the bottom of the inning, Devyn Flaherty started with a double, followed by Mack Leonard reaching on an error. A nonproductive out put one on the board, and a bloop single from Katie Dack loaded the bases. Bases loaded, one out, Josie Muffley poked a single through the third baseman and shortstop to bring in the games first run.

The run, and still with bases loaded one out, Meylan exited the game. Facing new pitcher, Lindsay Lopez, Kaley Mudge brought in another run off of a sacrifice fly. Up 2-0 and two outs, Jahni Kerr walked to reload the bases. Lopez left the three runners stranded after the strike out to close the 2nd.

A quiet 3rd through 5th inning from both pitchers came to an end in the 6th, as Madison Huskey led off with a double. The hit was the first in 9 batters for Sandercock, as both her and Lopez kept opposing offenses quiet. With the runner on second, Kelley Lynch singled into left field to bring the runner home.

Still with one out, now up only 2-1, and a runner on base, a ground out moved the runner from first to second, and catching the FSU defense sleeping, took third. An intentional walk to Rylee Holtorf had runners on first and third for a pinch hitter. Sandercock rolled a ground ball to get out of the inning and maintain her teams lead.

After retiring 9 straight of her own, Lopez gave up a lead off single to Flaherty in the bottom of the 6th. A clutch stolen base by Flaherty put her in scoring position for Mack Leonard, who bunted for the first time all season. An errant throw allowed Leonard to reach and Flaherty to score.

Back up by two runs, Autumn Belviy pinch ran for Leonard at second base. A fielder’s choice erased Belviy at third base, allowing Wacaser to take first. For her first at bat, Bethaney Keen reached after a fly ball was dropped in the outfield. A double play turned by UW ended the inning, leaving Wacaser and Keen on base.

Top of the 7th, Sydney Stewart reached on an infield single off of Sandercock. A second hit off of Klingler had two runners on with no outs. A fly out and huge line drive double play from Josie Muffley closed out the game.

FSU defeats Washington 3-1 and will advance to the Semifinals. And for the first time ever, they are 2-0 in OKC.

Muffley’s double play earned massive respect from an expert in double plays against the Huskies:

Welcome to the Husky double play club @josiemuff — Jessie Warren (@jessicawarren30) June 4, 2023

Gwyn’s Player of the Game

Devyn Flaherty was the spark the team needed to get the important win. Flaherty was 2-3 with 2 R, 0 RBI, 0 BB,

Up next

FSU will play the winner of the Tennessee/Oklahoma State elimination game on Monday at 7 pm EST on ESPN.