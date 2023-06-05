Podcast: Breaking down FSU vs. Tennessee in the Women’s College World Series

The Florida State softball team is one win away from a trip back to the Women’s College World Series championship series after the program’s first 2-0 start in Oklahoma City.

The Noles made quick work of the sixth-seeded Oklahoma State Cowgirls on Thursday in a 8-0 run-rule victory in 6 innings before winning a battle against the seventh-seeded Washington Huskies, 3-1, on Saturday.

Now, the Lonni Alameda’s team is one win away from competing for the college softball’s top prize for the third time in their last five postseasons.

On this week’s episode of the Seminole Softball Wrap podcast, Brian Pellerin and Gwyn Rhodes:

Break down what they’ve seen from Florida State’s play in Oklahoma City so far

Preview what’s ahead of them Monday night against No. 4 Tennessee

Look across the bracket at the other WCWS semifinal between Stanford and top-seeded Oklahoma

Project potential WCWS championship series matchups between the four teams still standing.

