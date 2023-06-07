No. 3 FSU Softball set to play No. 1 Oklahoma for national championship: preview, how to watch, game thread

On Sunday, Florida State Seminoles softball punched their ticket to Women’s College World Series national championship game.

After defeating No. 4 Tennessee, they will now rematch with an opponent from earlier this season, No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners.

In March, Florida State traveled to Norman after losing 2 of 3 to Oklahoma State. In the midweek matchup, Oklahoma took an early lead that was surrendered to the Seminoles before claiming it back and taking the 5-4 win.

In the game, both Jahni Kerr and Katie Dack had homeruns off of the Sooners' pitchers. Meanwhile, FSU had a whole staff approach to keep OU guessing. Kathryn Sandercock, Makenna Reid, Ali DuBois and Allison Royalty all made appearances. Out of the bullpen, Royalty was the most efficient, with 2.1 innings, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB in 9 batters faced.

Since their meeting with the Seminoles, Oklahoma has beaten every single one of their opponents, breaking the all-time wins in a row for a single season. They have played Northwestern, Auburn, Texas, LSU, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Missouri, Clemson, Stanford and Tennessee en route to the championship series.

Sooners Pitching

Before starting the WCWS, Nicole May was the leader in ERA, with .82. In her 102.1 innings, she had 56 H, 14 R, 28 BB, 127 and a .159 B/AVG.

OU is also known for its two other ace pitchers, Jordy Bahl and Alex Storako. Bahl is the team leader in innings pitched, with 122.2, and through her outings, held a 1.08 ERA, 69 H, 20 R, 24 BB, 159 SO, and a .164 B/AVG. Storako has the most elevated ERA with 1.13 in 99 innings, with 57 H, 19 R, 17 BB, and 106 SO.

Oklahoma Offense

As the most high-powered offense in the country, OU has 4 players batting over .400 (Tiare Jennings, Jayda Coleman, Kinzie Hansen, and Alyssa Brito). Jennings is the team leader in RBI and hits (60, 72), while Coleman leads in walks and runs (38, 66). Lastly, Brito leads the Sooners in homeruns and doubles, with 17 each.

As a team, OU has outscored opponents 450-54, with 112 homeruns to 21. They also have a 49-57 stolen base record, while other teams are 8-12 when on base.

Stats Comparison

Batting average: OU (.368), FSU (.306)

Scoring: OU (8.22), FSU (6.09)

ERA:OU (.98), FSU (1.59)

On base percentage: OU (.458), FSU (.402)

Where to Watch

UPDATE: Due to a weather delay, FSU and OU will now begin on Wednesday, June 7 at 9:10 pm on ESPN.