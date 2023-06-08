No. 3 FSU Softball falls to No. 1 Oklahoma in game one of WCWS final

After an hour weather delay, Florida State softball finally took the field against the Oklahoma Sooners. As the away team, OU starter Jordy Bahl retired her three batters to set up her offense. As the FSU starter, Mack Leonard retired her three Sooner batters with two fly outs and a strike out.

Beginning the top of the 2nd, Michaela Edenfield got the green light on a 3-0 count and reached on a single up the middle. After a strike out of Flaherty, Bahl got a ground ball to her infield that turned the double play to end the inning.

Returning to the circle in the bottom of the 2nd, Leonard got the first out via ground out before walking the second batters she saw, and a stolen base got the runner into scoring position. A ground out and K time got Leonard out of the inning.

Still a 0-0 game in the bottom of the 4th, Leonard hit Haley Lee to begin the inning. After the HBP and substitution to Jordy Bahl as the pinch runner, Leonard’s day was done as a pitcher. In relief, Makenna Reid entered with a runner on base. Facing her fast batter, Kinzie Hansen doubled to bring in her starting pitcher.

.@kinziehansen drives in the first run of the game for the Sooners! #WCWS x ESPN / @OU_Softball pic.twitter.com/ZRrPfBe5ho — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) June 8, 2023

A passed ball got Hansen to third with no outs. With the runner on third, another run was added for OU with a single into the outfield. A bunt and fly out pushed Alyssa Brito to third, and a fielding error from Reid got the third run of the game in. An infield fly ended the inning with a 3-0 Sooner lead.

In the bottom of the 5th, Ali Dubois entered as she gave up a bunt single to the top of the OU lineup. A line drive and grounder both to Josue Muffley quickly put two outs up, but another RBI from Hansen brought it to 4-0. A second straight single from Brito put two on against DuBois. Another walk loaded the bases for the Sooners with two outs. A fly out left them loaded with FSU still down four runs.

After DuBois went one inning, Allison Royalty made her debut in the WCWS in the bottom of the 6th. A one out double transpired into the runner taking second after a missed cut in from the outfield. A walk to Jayda Coleman put runners on the corners and an RBI off the bat of Tiare Jennings made it 5-0 in favor of Oklahoma. A deep fly ball that was close to ending the game was just as soon robbed by Kaley Mudge.

Still in for the top of the 7th, Bahl added two strike outs to her night. Facing pinch hitter Katie Dack, she walked with two outs. FSU down to their last out, a comeback to Bahl ended the game as OU took game one 5-0.

Up next

FSU will look to even the series Thursday at 7:30 pm on ESPN