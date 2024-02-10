No. 4 FSU Softball continues JoAnne Graf Classic with FAMU & Texas Tech: preview, how to watch, game thread

Through the first two games of the season, Florida State softball has split with the Charlotte 49ers, the first ended in an extra inning upset, followed by a dominating run rule showcase.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Now, they move on to a team with a familiar head coach. Craig Snider will make his return to Tallahassee as the head man for Texas Tech. Snider is in his second season in this position, after spending 3 years as the assistant coach for Texas A&M. He also brings with him a pair of Seminoles, who he has added to his coaching staff.

Morgan Klaevemann also returns to Tallahassee after graduating in 2018 as national champion, all ACC member, and All American. She is joined by Bryce Te Kluve who is their pitching coach after being the Graduate Assistant in Tallahassee for the last two seasons.

The team as a whole is coming off of a 31-22 overall season, and in the 5-13 BIG 12. They lose key players such as Makinzy Herzog and Peyton Blythe, but bring in Jenna Lord from Ole Miss and Aubrey Barnhart from Alabama to help their lineup.

Florida A&M Rattlers

The crosstown rivals come back to the Plex for another year of softball. Last season, FAMU was 20-24 overall and 13-11 in the SWAC.

For the batting order, they lose top producers Melkayla Irvis and Jane’a Mobley, but return Janis Davis who was a .326 hitter in 2023.

In the circle, they only lose Lauryn Peppers, and return Nadia Zenteno both who had above a 4.00 ERA last season.

FSU will take on Texas Tech first at 1 pm on ACCNX followed by FAMU at 3 pm also on ACCNX