No. 5 FSU Softball begins trip to Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational: Preview, how to watch, game thread

Florida State softball has closed out their opening weekend at home. Through five games, the Seminoles ended 4-1, dropping their first contest to Charlotte but reeling off a back-to-back-to-back-to-back wins in response.

Now, they make their annual trip to Clearwater, Florida to participate in the Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational. In the past, they have seen elite competition and this season is no different — in four games, they will face all ranked competition, three of which are top-ten opponents.

No. 9 Stanford Cardinal (3-2 overall)

4 pm, ESPNU

The Ins: Stanford is fresh off of a Women’s College World Series trip, and brings back a core group. The leader of that group is Sophomore Nijaree Canady, who took the softball world by storm last season. Coming off a season where she held a .57 ERA, she has appeared in three games in 2024 and holds a .43 ERA with 33 strikeouts on the young season.

Looking to the offense, they return shortstop River Mahler. The Sophomore had a great season where she was part of the PAC-12’s All Defensive team, All Freshmen team, and All Conference team. After 2023, where she batted .350 BA/21 RBI she now has a .333 BA/1 RBI through five games.

The Cardinal also bring in the BIG 10 Player and Freshman of the Year, Taryn Kern, who helped lead the Indiana Hoosiers to a regional last season. After being a national homerun leader in 2023, opposing pitchers have held her to zero long balls so far this season, while she is batting .154.

The Outs: Stanford saw five players depart after last season, the major ones being Alana Vawter and Taylor Gindlesperger. Vawter departs the program for South Carolina, after being a tandem with Canady the season prior. Gindlesperger graduates from Stanford, taking her team leading batting average with her.

What You’ve Missed: Down in San Diego at the SDSU Kickoff, Stanford went 3-2, dropping to Kentucky and wins versus San Diego State, Minnesota and UC Santa Barbra. Team stats after the weekend sit at .197 BA/1 HR/11 RBI/5-5 SB and 0.79 ERA/35.1 IP/ 45 SO/9 BB.

No. 20 UCLA Bruins (2-3 overall)

1 pm, ESPNU

The Ins: Returning for her final season, Maya Brady is the face of UCLA softball. The reigning PAC-12 Player of the Year is coming off of the conference batting title, where she held a .456 BA. Now she’s second on the team with a .385 BA/3 RBI.

The duo of Jordan Woolery and Megan Grant are now Sophomores after being standout Freshmen. Woolery, the PAC-12 Freshman of the Year led all conference freshmen with a .390 BA alongside 10 HR. Now, she’s posting a .182 BA/2 H/1 RBI. Her teammate Grant has a sub .100 BA so far.

Taylor Tinsley also is part of the Sophomore class that has high expectations. Last season, Tinsley had a 6-1 record in the circle and a 1.47 ERA behind the staffs veterans. In 2024 its her pitching staff and she is the face of it. Her 3.23 ERA leads the staff with 13 IP/10 R/3 BB and 15 SO.

The Outs: UCLA loses are in the circle, after the graduations of Megan Faraimo and Brooke Yanez. Faraimo, one of the best pitchers to be part of the program, had a 1.42 ERA a season ago with 172 IP/232 SO/107 H. Yanez, while she only spent one season with the Bruins was up there with Faraimo. In 126.2 IP, she sported a 1.99 ERA/81 H/44 R/115 SO.

What You Missed: The Bruins are off to a slow start after Weekend 1. In the Stacy Winsberg Tournament, they played five games, taking wins from Maryland and San Diego. Their three losses came in a big fashion, as Texas took two games, run ruling one and Oklahoma State run ruled their lone contest.

No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs (5-0 overall)

10 am, ESPN2

The Ins: UGA returns 331.2 IP from last years 371.2 with aces Shelby Walters and Madison Kerpics, alongside their bullpen in Destin Howard and Riley Orcutt. Not only are Walters and Kerpics returning, but they bring in Lilli Backes from UNC to create a three headed monster. All three currently hold a sub 1.00 ERA, with Kerpics and Backes going 10 innings each.

The Outs: There isn’t much that Georgia isn’t returning after their season ended in the Tallahassee Super Regional last season. The only thing so far in 2024 is that 1st Team All SEC member Sara Mosley is batting .188.

What You Missed: Hosting a home tournament, the Bulldogs went undefeated against Murray State, South Dakota and Purdue. The team BA sits at .310 with 10 HR/27 RBI/19 BB and a .42 ERA/33 IP/18 H/2 R/10 BB

No. 2 Tennessee Lady Vols (4-0 overall)

8 pm, ESPN

The Ins: UT returns three key players, two of them being on the pitching staff. The 2023 Freshman of the Year Karlyn Pickens saw some struggles towards the end of the season, but now has a year under her belt. In her 3 appearances, she has a .88 ERA/8 IP/2 R/ 2 BB.

Alongside Pickens is Payton Gottshall, who is in her final season. In 2023, she became more relied on at the end, with Ashley Rogers. Similar to Pickens, she has pitched 8.1 innings and has a 0.00 ERA and no walks and 13 strikeouts.

In the lineup Kiki Milloy is back and just as good. With a .417 batting average, she only sits 3rd on the team in that category. In 4 games, she has 1 HR/3 RBI and 4 BB.

The Outs: The Lady Vols lose All-American Ashley Rogers in the circle, as well as shortstop Mackenzie Donihoo, who had to medically retire. Losing Rogers places more on Pickens and Gottshall, as she had a sub 1.00 ERA in 144 IP with 179 SO.

What You Missed: In Waco, Tennessee took wins against UT Arlington, Baylor and Kennesaw State. As a team, they have a .333 BA/37 RBI/ 6 HR/21 BB/7-7 SB in the circle they’re at a .61 ERA/23 IP/18 H/3 R/5 BB/27 SO

FSU in 2024 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational: Where to Watch

Thursday, Feb. 15th: Stanford vs. FSU, 4 pm, ESPNU

Friday, Feb. 16th: UCLA vs. FSU, 1 pm, ESPNU

Saturday, Feb. 17th: UGA vs. FSU, 10 am, ESPN2

Sunday, Feb. 18th: Tennessee vs. FSU, 8 pm, ESPN

