No. 5 FSU Softball takes big win from No. 9 Stanford

Starting off their first game in Clearwater, Allison Royalty got the start in the circle for Florida State. Beginning her day, she started with a hit by pitch to Taryn Kern. The defense behind Royalty started solid after Isa Torres stole a line drive, and Devyn Flaherty turned a double play to end the 1st inning.

Leading off for FSU, Jahni Kerr swung on the first pitch from NiJaree Canady, which found no man’s land on the infield which she stretched to second base. A sacrifice moved Kerr over to third. Despite the lead off, the rest of the lineup couldn’t get Kerr in.

In the 2nd, defense remained solid to start off, securing two outs before Royalty hit her second batter. A hard hit ball down the line put runners on the corners. Allison faced her opposing pitcher in the box, as Canady grounded back to the circle to end the inning.

Hallie Wacaser worked a one out double in the 2nd, but much like FSU, the Cardinal defense also showed out with a double play off the bat of Isa Torres.

Back to back walks started the 3rd inning for the Stanford offense. A sharp line drive loaded the bases quickly. A force out at home kept the bases loaded but put an out up on the board. A big strike out and ground out got Royalty out of the jam.

Jaysoni Beachum continued her streak of hits as she blooped a single into left to start the bottom of the 3rd. Kerr tallied her second hit with a single but with the work of Canady, nothing came to fruition.

Thanks to (stop me if you’ve heard this before) Isa Torres, the ‘Noles got out of a jam in the top of the 3rd.

WHAT A PLAY FROM THE FRESHMAN



Isa saves two runs to keep this game scoreless



ESPNU#All4ONE pic.twitter.com/m1uvgMma0X — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 15, 2024

Through 4 and a half innings, the game remained quiet and in a 0-0 ballgame. Torres started the 5th with a single followed by a walk to her fellow freshman, Jaysoni Beachum. A passed ball with one out moved both runners into scoring position. A sacrifice fly by Kerr finally put the games first run on the board.

Now a 1-0 game, Kaley Mudge reached on an error, allowing Beachum to score easily and go up 2-0.

Mudge was replaced by Autumn Belviy, who helped extend her teams lead. After stealing second, she stole third, and the overthrown ball by the catcher allowed her to score and make it a 3-0 game.

PUT PRESSURE ON THEM‼️



Noles up 3-0



ESPNU#All4ONE pic.twitter.com/jts1zILgvK — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 15, 2024

Now up by three runs, Royalty’s day was done. Starting the 6th, Ashtyn Danley walked her first batter but secured the next three outs.

After the shutdown inning from Danley, FSU’s offense started with a single from Flaherty in the 6th. Two grounds outs later, Flaherty advanced to third on a wild pitch, and scored on a consecutive wild pitch.

Up 4-0, Canady was knocked out of the game and Kylie Chung took over to close out the 6th.

In the final inning, Danley worked around a lead off single. Two strikeouts and a ground out secured the top 10 win for the Seminoles.

Gwyn’s Player of the Game

Without a doubt its Allison Royalty. We saw Royalty’s growth last weekend, but it was going to be tested today and she shined. In 5 innings of work she did not allow a run, 2 BB, 3 K. Despite loading the bases a few times, she worked through them and kept the Cardinal off of the board.

Up Next

FSU will face No. 20 UCLA on Friday at 1 pm on ESPNU